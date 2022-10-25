Opinion: Governor DeSantis likes one thing about President Biden...his wallet that he uses to fund his pet projects

Governor DeSantis has been criticizing the Biden Administration for years now, but there is one thing that he likes about Potus: his wallet that has been used for a while now to fund his top projects and pet projects, writes Victor.

President of the United States Joe Biden and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. AFP and Flickr

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been a consistent critic of United States President Biden on nearly every policy front, if not the biggest of them all since Donald Trump.

Every chance he has, he has taken a dig at President Biden's Administration and has refused assistance with managing and implementing policies that were recommended by the White House.

As President Biden prepares for what will almost certainly be a run for the presidency in 2024, Governor DeSantis has remained on his neck (figuratively) by bashing every idea from his administration.

This even led to some political experts predicting that Governor DeSantis will probably want to run and challenge President Biden in the 2024 elections if the GOP make him their pick.

Throughout this entire "movement" that he has embarked on, the Florida Republican only admires one aspect of the president: his wallet.

Florida Democratic state Rep. Anna Eskamani, who happens to be a frequent critic of the Governor, said:

Ironically, while DeSantis has attacked Biden, he's benefited from his administration. The constant demonization of President Joe Biden by Governor Ron DeSantis has always been politically motivated".

During the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Governor DeSantis and his administration received billions of dollars in emergency aid from the federal government over the past two years.

The Governor has used this money to fund his top priorities like bonuses and pet projects, such as strengthening the way the education system in Florida is handled, dismantling districts and battling Disney.

At the moment, the U.S. is conducting an investigation to determine whether or not Governor DeSantis improperly used federal funds to pay for flights transporting migrants from the state of Texas to the state of Massachusetts.

The state of Florida is now in a position to receive additional federal assistance in the form of billions of dollars, which will allow the state to better deal with the devastation that Hurricane Ian caused, which could result in an astounding $40 billion (estimated) in insured losses.

After a significant natural disaster, every Governor will contact their federal representatives to request assistance, regardless of which party is in the White House.

However, in the case of DeSantis, the eagerness to accept the money is set against the backdrop that he is one of Biden's most vocal detractors.

In September, Governor DeSantis announced $1,000 bonus checks that aim to reward Florida's first responders and recognize them for their dedicated public service.

Those bonus checks will go to the state's first responders, including firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, and law enforcement officers at the municipal and county levels.

These funds that the Governor announced were made possible by the federal government's American Rescue Plan, which provides $350 billion to state, local, and tribal governments across the United States.

The aim of this ARP by the Biden Administration is to aid in response to and recovery from the pandemic, and Florida received $8.8 billion of that money.

During that announcement, Governor DeSantis did not disclose that the money he would be using came from President Joe Biden's plan, and many people on social media did not take this lightly.

People online continue to say that Republicans taking credit for something they voted against is not noble and that it makes no sense why they would omit to mention that the federal government lands a hand in those cases.

One Democrat user added that any state that accepts and uses funds from the federal government should thank whoever the president is. And thanking President Biden is not something that Governor DeSantis (or his friend Texas Governor Greg Abbott) would do.