Exposed: Shalomyah Bowers accused by Black Lives Matter activists for stealing $10 million in donations

Black Lives Matter activists have accused a company executive called Shalomyah Bowers of stealing $10 million in donor funds.

Shalomyah Bowers who is being accused of siphoning Black Lives Matter donation funds. Screenshot from CBS Video.

An executive of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (GNF) is being sued by the Black Lives Matter Grassroots organization for allegedly stealing $10 million in donations.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit are executive Shalomyah Bowers, the foundation itself, Bowers' consulting firm, and individuals who have not been named. And they allege that Bowers placed the organization's funds in his "personal piggy bank."

According to the allegations made in the lawsuit, Bowers was required to disclose certain financial and organizational information to other leaders within the group; however, he "refused" to do so.

The grassroots organization wing of the organization is the one that has filed the request for a jury trial and accused Bowers of a variety of wrongdoings, including unfair business practices, fraud, and intentional misrepresentation.

Here is what allegedly happened

In 2020, Patrisse Cullors, one of the co-founders of Black Lives Matter, recruited Bowers to assist in managing the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (GNF), which is an offshoot of the Black Lives Matter grassroots organization.

In the beginning, Cullors was in charge of the GNF; however, she "decided she could no longer lead GNF and that it should wind down and transition the entire organization to BLM Grassroots" in May of 2021.

According to the lawsuit:

Mr. Bowers and the GNF Leadership Council agreed to execute the transition plan set forth by Ms. Cullors. However, Mr. Bowers, who made 2,167,894 million dollars from GNF in less than eight months, decided he wanted to keep the 'piggy bank' that GNF had become to him and his company".

The suit claims that Bowers continues to line his own pockets and the pockets of his associates by fraudulently raising money from donors who are unaware that he is passing himself off as the organization that is carrying out the work of the BLM.

This comes at the expense of the reputation of the BLM, the suit says, adding that continuing to siphon funds is an act of unethical business practice.

Bowers has refuted the allegations that were made in the lawsuit, which BLM Grassroots presented in a news conference the previous week.

In a statement that was published on the BLM website, Bowers called the allegations "harmful, divisive, and false."

Meanwhile, the executives at GNF have stated that there is no plan in place to transfer control of the organization to BLM Grassroots.

BLM Grassroots is attempting to acquire complete control of GNF as well as all of its resources and financial holdings.