Majority of Latino voters plan to back Democratic candidates in midterm elections, but the support is declining

There is a support decline from Latino voters who have backed Democratic candidates for a long time that is being picked up by polls across the United States.

I Registered To Vote Today stickers stock photo for illustration purpose. Adam Glanzman / Getty Images

Polls all over the United States are noticing a decline in support from Latino voters - the fastest-growing racial and ethnic group in the U.S. electorate since the last midterm elections - who have historically supported Democratic candidates.

A recent poll conducted by the Washington Post and Ipsos found that Democrats enjoy a 27-point lead among voters who self-identify as being of Hispanic origin.

Although this is a sizable lead, it is a significant drop from the nearly 40-point advantage the party held in 2018. And an estimated 34.5 million Hispanic Americans are eligible to vote this year.

Olivia Perez-Cubas of Winning for Women, a group dedicated to electing Republican women, said there had been factors that are driving the surge in Republican Latina candidates.

One of those reported factors is the growing the focus that the GOP has on the Hispanic and Latino community to recruit more diverse candidates who are reflective of their district.

More and more people in the Hispanic community are also willing to run because they feel the Democrats no longer represent their values.

Strategists do believe that immigration is a significant "threshold issue," but they further added that the concerns of Latinos go far beyond that topic.

They also think that issues such as the economy for a group that consists of a large percentage of working-class individuals are rarely talked about.

Democratic strategist Chuck Rocha said about the midterm elections:

It's very important for folks to know Democrats are going to win the Latino vote and Latino voters. But what's happening is we're losing a little support, a little at a time, to Republicans".

According to Rocha, one of the most significant factors contributing to this shift is the increased efforts made by Republicans to win the support of Latino voters.

Republicans are making inroads to appeal to the Latino electorate, which is the second-largest and fastest-growing group in the American electorate.

This is happening at the same time that Democratic strategists are making renewed pledges to woo Latino voters.