There is a shortage of police in Washington, but the country still has an active movement to defund the system

Amid calls to defund the police system across the country, the nation's capital raises calls for having a shortage of law enforcement officers.

A Washington, D.C. Police kit stock photo. Mitchell Layton: Gallo Images / Getty Images

Despite there being a shortage of police officers in Washington, D.C., there is still an active movement across the country to defund the police.

Officials are saying that the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) in the city would have 4,000 officers if it were fully staffed. But they currently have around 3,400 members on the force.

One of the contributing factors is the active movement across the country to defund the police because its ranks swelled following high-profile deaths of Black men at the hands of law enforcement, such as the 2020 death of George Floyd.

The issue has caused a rift among Democrats, with some of them, like President Joe Biden, demanding accountability for the actions of police officers.

The president has, however, rejected calls to cut funding for law enforcement. Some Reps want the funding to be redirected instead.

Patrick Loftus, director of strategic engagement for the metro police department in Washington, says they have to think out of the box to try and pull in more people to join.

He added that recruiters have to dig deep to find good talent and that negative perceptions of the police force are also hindering recruitment efforts.

Loftus said:

We are continuing to try to come up with just creative ways to attract the best candidates that we can"

The MPD has implemented new ideas to increase the number of applicants, such as taking their campaigns to new heights with banners advertising the $20,000 signing bonus that is being offered by the department.

They use TikTok too to run advertisements, and the audience on that platform has expressed how uncomfortable it is to see the police making TikTok dances.

They have also conducted a recruitment drive in the subway system of New York City with the goal of encouraging "foodies and influencers" to apply for jobs as police officers in Washington instead.

The department provides financial assistance to some officers for the cost of college tuition, and it provides rental assistance to officers who choose to live in the city rather than in the suburbs of the city.