Irving, TX

Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fight

Victor

A police officer in Texas is under fire for using force with a student at a school cafeteria and being caught on video slamming that pupil into a lunch cart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pTdwc_0imOjArC00
The Irving Police Department printed logo on a car.Supplied / IPD

A Texas police officer is under fire after he was caught on video slamming a student into a lunch cart during a fight with the student at a school cafeteria.

Students were seen brawling with one another and hitting each other on the video before the police were called to break up the fight.

A student was then grabbed by one of the officers and then being slammed into a lunch cart by the officer before falling to the ground below.

As soon as the student attempts to stand, the officer shoves him back down to the ground. Nimitz High School, located in Irving, Texas, is where the incident took place.

As a result of the video going viral, several law enforcement officers are currently the subject of an investigation.

The Irving Police Department issued a statement in which they admitted that their officers had used force in order to separate the students who were fighting and then detain them.

The statement read as follows:

The Irving Police Department reviews every use of force to ensure policies and procedures are appropriately applied. We have seen video clips from this fight shared on social media, and an internal investigation has begun".

According to NDT News, the students who participated in the brawl are being investigated for the class C misdemeanor offense of fighting in public.

The officer who pushed the student has since been transferred to a different unit while the investigation into the incident continues, according to the information provided by the police.

As part of the investigation, the police department will be having discussions with the school as well as the father of the student who was involved.

At the moment, it is still unclear what precipitated the initial altercation, nor is it known if the student and the law enforcement officers had any contact with one another before or after the video was filmed.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Police# students# education

Comments / 8

Published by

I write stories that matter

N/A
14245 followers

More from Victor

Florida State

Governor DeSantis will likely get a second-term, Republican voters set to back him

Republican voters are set to back Ron DeSantis for his second term race as the Governor of Florida. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Gage Skidmore / Flickr. Ron DeSantis is expected to receive massive support from Republican voters in his bid for re-election as the Governor of Florida, polls have shown.

Read full story
94 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott will likely win third-term as Texas Governor, Republican voters set to back him

A new poll has shown that Republican voters are set to back Governor Abbott for his third-term as the Governor of Texas. Texas Governor Greg Abbott.The Daily Texan / Flickr. According to the results of a recently conducted poll, Republican voters in Texas are likely to give Governor Abbott their support for a third term in office.

Read full story
424 comments
Florida State

Disney v. DeSantis: Fate of Reedy Creek will be tabled soon in the next state legislative

The details surrounding the new special district that will replace Reedy Creek are likely to be debated during the March 2023 session of the state legislature. The sign outside the Reedy Creek Improvement District administrative office building is seen at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista.SOPA Images / Gallo Images.

Read full story

President Biden slammed for claiming that the most common gas price was over $5 when he took office

Recently President Biden said that the most common gas price was over $5 when he took office last year, and unfortunately, this is not really true according to fact-checkers. United States President Joe Biden.Penelope Perkins / Flickr.

Read full story
210 comments
Excelsior Springs, MO

Cases of dog attacks in the United States are a growing concern following a Missouri case

As a result of an incident in Missouri, there is a growing cause for concern regarding the number of dog bites that occur in the United States. An Amazon homepage stock photo.YmGerman / Canva Pro.

Read full story
4 comments

Republicans waging an all-out attack on abortion rights in 'commitment to America' proposal

Since Roe v. Wade was overturned in June, Republicans have doubled down on decimating abortion rights with a one-page "commitment to America" legislative that was unveiled recently.

Read full story
11 comments

More and more Hispanic voters feel Democrats no longer represent their values - they're aligning with Republicans

Republicans are gaining support from a growing number of Hispanic voters who feel that their ideals are no longer being represented by the Democratic Party. A November 8 voting stock photo.CatLane / Canva Pro.

Read full story
163 comments
Florida State

Election Profile: Ron DeSantis' controversial moves during his reign as the Governor of Florida

Now that the midterm elections are around the corner, I figured we should all dive deep and remember some of the controversial moves Governor Ron DeSantis made during his reign in Florida.

Read full story
192 comments
Texas State

Election Profile: Greg Abbott's controversial moves during his reign as the Governor of Texas

Now that the midterm elections are around the corner, I figured we should all dive deep and remember some of the controversial moves that Governor Greg Abbott made during his reign in Texas.

Read full story
114 comments
Florida State

Electoral supervisors are struggling with "election rigging" misinformation

Supervisors that are officiating and conducting elections are struggling with the issues of misinformation and fake news. The problems of disinformation and fake news are causing difficulties for the supervisors who are in charge of presiding and administering the elections.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

New York has the largest population of homeless students in the country

The city of New York has the country's largest population of homeless students, a scary figure that does not include thousands of migrant children. A stock photo depicting homelessness.MattGush / Canvas Pro.

Read full story
28 comments
Florida State

DeSantis is paying for the migrant program with interest earned off billions in Covid relief aid provided by congress

Governor DeSantis is reportedly paying for the migrant relocation program with interest that was earned off of billions in the Covid-19 relief fund that was provided by congress.

Read full story
181 comments
Florida State

The DeVos family that pledged almost $200 million to Republican governors since 1999, donates to Hurricane Ian

In response to Hurricane Ian's devastation across the state of Florida, the DeVos Family Foundation has announced a donation of $1 million - this is the same family that has injected around $200 million into political donations.

Read full story
715 comments

Analysts expect lower store closures over the next 5 years after pandemic pause than what they initially anticipated

After the pandemic pause, analysts anticipate fewer store closures in the United States over the next five years than was initially anticipated. A stock photo depicting a closure of a store.Amina Filkins / Pexels.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Opinion: Governor DeSantis likes one thing about President Biden...his wallet that he uses to fund his pet projects

Governor DeSantis has been criticizing the Biden Administration for years now, but there is one thing that he likes about Potus: his wallet that has been used for a while now to fund his top projects and pet projects, writes Victor.

Read full story
172 comments

Exposed: Shalomyah Bowers accused by Black Lives Matter activists for stealing $10 million in donations

Black Lives Matter activists have accused a company executive called Shalomyah Bowers of stealing $10 million in donor funds. Shalomyah Bowers who is being accused of siphoning Black Lives Matter donation funds.Screenshot from CBS Video.

Read full story
113 comments

Majority of Latino voters plan to back Democratic candidates in midterm elections, but the support is declining

There is a support decline from Latino voters who have backed Democratic candidates for a long time that is being picked up by polls across the United States. I Registered To Vote Today stickers stock photo for illustration purpose.Adam Glanzman / Getty Images.

Read full story
459 comments
Washington, DC

There is a shortage of police in Washington, but the country still has an active movement to defund the system

Amid calls to defund the police system across the country, the nation's capital raises calls for having a shortage of law enforcement officers. A Washington, D.C. Police kit stock photo.Mitchell Layton: Gallo Images / Getty Images.

Read full story
5 comments
Massachusetts State

Analysis: The two Massachusetts Governor hopefuls that want to take over from Charlie Baker have big shoes to fill

After deciding that he would run for re-election, Governor Charlie Baker is set to be replaced by either Geoff Diehl or Maura Healey, and both have big shoes to fill, considering that they're replacing the country's most popular state leader. Let's dissect this race...

Read full story
66 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy