Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fight

A Texas police officer is under fire after he was caught on video slamming a student into a lunch cart during a fight with the student at a school cafeteria.

Students were seen brawling with one another and hitting each other on the video before the police were called to break up the fight.

A student was then grabbed by one of the officers and then being slammed into a lunch cart by the officer before falling to the ground below.

As soon as the student attempts to stand, the officer shoves him back down to the ground. Nimitz High School, located in Irving, Texas, is where the incident took place.

As a result of the video going viral, several law enforcement officers are currently the subject of an investigation.

The Irving Police Department issued a statement in which they admitted that their officers had used force in order to separate the students who were fighting and then detain them.

The statement read as follows:

The Irving Police Department reviews every use of force to ensure policies and procedures are appropriately applied. We have seen video clips from this fight shared on social media, and an internal investigation has begun".

According to NDT News, the students who participated in the brawl are being investigated for the class C misdemeanor offense of fighting in public.

The officer who pushed the student has since been transferred to a different unit while the investigation into the incident continues, according to the information provided by the police.

As part of the investigation, the police department will be having discussions with the school as well as the father of the student who was involved.

At the moment, it is still unclear what precipitated the initial altercation, nor is it known if the student and the law enforcement officers had any contact with one another before or after the video was filmed.