Analysis: The two Massachusetts Governor hopefuls that want to take over from Charlie Baker have big shoes to fill

After deciding that he would run for re-election, Governor Charlie Baker is set to be replaced by either Geoff Diehl or Maura Healey, and both have big shoes to fill, considering that they're replacing the country's most popular state leader. Let's dissect this race...

Democrat Governor hopeful Maura Healey and Republican hopeful Geoff Diehl. Carlin Stiehl: The Boston Globes / Getty Images

It turns out that replacing Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, who has maintained his position as the most popular Governor in the United States, will be more difficult than many analysts anticipated.

This is due to the fact that Baker is not only a Republican governor, but he also has a favorable reputation among Democratic members, which is highly uncommon among his fellow Republicans.

In the top running race, we have Geoff Diehl, who is a Republican Candidate for Governor of Massachusetts and Maura Healey, who represents Democrats.

According to the results of a poll that was carried out by Suffolk University/Boston Globe/NBC10 Boston/Telemundo between October 13 and October 16 with a sample size of 500 likely voters, Healey received 56% of the vote, while Diehl received 33%.

Despite having Trump's endorsement, local political experts said Diehl has very little time left to gain enough support from voters to have any chance of defeating nominee Healey.

According to CNN's projections, the Republican Governor hopeful Geoff Diehl happened to have been endorsed by the former president of the United States, Donald Trump.

Trump called the Massachusetts Governor hopeful a "true patriot" when he gave his endorsement, adding that Diehl was a "believer in low energy costs and our independent energy policy".

Diehl will compete against Maura Healey, the Democratic candidate for Attorney General who could potentially be the state's first out lesbian Governor.

After deliberating over her options for several months, Healey entered the open seat race less than two months after Baker withdrew from the competition.

The Massachusetts Governor announced in December that he would not seek a third term this year, bringing an end to his tenure on a highly positive note.

The decision of Republican Governor Charlie Baker not to run for re-election this year upended the political world in the Bay State.

This decision caused a scramble among ambitious members of both parties as the top job, which Baker had won twice, suddenly became open.

When announcing his decision not to seek re-election for a third term, he stated that his administration would instead focus on much more important issues for the state of Massachusetts.

Columnists have wondered why a Republican Governor with such charisma was not considered for the Presidency by the Republican Party.

In a column published by The Week, Joel Mathis argued that Baker is not a viable candidate for the White House because he has never been comfortable with the MAGAfied version of the Republican Party.

Additionally, Governor Baker is well known for his criticizm of Trump's performance and response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Republican Strategist Rob Gray said the idea of bringing Trump back to Massachusetts to campaign on Dihel's behalf could help draw more attention to the race and boost GOP fundraising.