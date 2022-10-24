New York prides itself on being a home for immigrants. Now its homelessness issue is being exacerbated by bused migrants

The city of New York has a long history of being a home for foreign nationals. But recently, its homelessness issue is allegedly being exacerbated by the migrants that were bused to the city from the borders.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams. New York NOW / Flickr

Several weeks have passed since Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency and issued a warning about the growing number of new arrivals.

The New York City mayor expressed how this was overwhelming homeless shelters, straining resources, and could end up costing the city a total of one billion dollars.

When announcing the state of emergency, Mayor Adams said:

We now have a situation where more people are arriving in New York City than we can immediately accommodate, including families with babies and young children. This is unsustainable. The city is going to run out of funding for other priorities”.

There is no indication that the number of buses arriving from the Texas-Mexico border and bringing immigrants to New York City will decrease, according to a report.

Months have passed since Texas Governor Greg Abbott started busing migrants from the Texas-Mexico border to New York.

Governor Abbott was adamant that the Biden Administration was not doing enough to mitigate the rise of immigrations crossing borders in their attempt to move to the U.S.

The move behind this, according to one of the Republican Governors, is because President Joe Biden's administration continues to roll back commonsense policies that "once kept communities safe," referring to stringent laws on foreign nationals.

This move of busing foreign nationals to Democratic-Led states is something that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and some Republican state leaders are also doing.

Now, the unexpected arrival of busloads of asylum seekers has forced New York government officials to come to terms with those ideals in the here and now.

This is because the city has for a long time taken great pride in its history as a home for immigrants in which the right to shelter is legally guaranteed.

This situation rapidly evolves in the most populous city in the United States at a politically tense time, with midterm elections just around the corner.