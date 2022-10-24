The owner of McKamey Manor has been sued for things people claim were done to them that do not appear on the video

This article was inspired by Ricky a fellow NewsBreak contributor who wrote about the massive cash prize that is won after the challenges.

The proprietor of McKamey Manor has been the target of multiple lawsuits from people who claimed that there were things that were done to them in the house that cannot be seen on surveillance footage.

Russ McKamey owns the infamous horror attraction manor that was run out of the Rancho Penasquitos home of a man who formerly lived in San Diego for many years.

Now with Halloween upon us, the house is back on the news again, with more people hoping to score big and win the prize money.

But it is important to note that the owner has a history of lawsuits, and people made accusations that things were done to them that did not appear in the surveillance footage.

The owner has in the past refuted claims that his tours cause serious physical and emotional harm, saying that he videos everything so he can refute false claims if they ever arise.

A petition to close this extreme haunt known as McKamey Manor was then launched and has garnered 184,958 signatures while targeting 200,000.

A comment was made by the owner and operator of this haunted house on a petition that was calling for this establishment, which is located in Summertown, Tennessee, to be closed down.

The comment from Rob said:

There's no torture, there’s nothing like that, but under hypnosis, if you make someone believe there’s something really scary going on, that’s just in their own mind and not reality. If you’re good enough and you're able to get inside somebody's noggin like the way that I can, I can make folks believe whatever I want them to believe. I'm like the most strait-laced guy, but here I run this crazy haunted house. And people twist it around in their little minds. It really is a magic act, what I do. It’s a lot of smoke and mirrors".

People who called for it to be shut down said it was "just a kidnapping and torture house," adding that some people have had to seek professional psychiatric help and medical care for extensive injuries.