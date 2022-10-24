One person arrested during Governor DeSantis' crackdown on election fraud claims that she didn't commit any crime

The footage taken from body cameras that was just recently made public provides a fresh viewpoint on the sense of disorientation that was experienced by some people during the crackdown.

Screenshot from body camera footage of one of the officers tasked with cracking voter fraud. First reported by The Tampa Bay Times

A recently released body camera video from the Tampa Police Department shows officers arresting felons for allegedly voting illegally in the 2020 election.

However, it seems like there was confusion with Romona Oliver, who was arrested and heard on the body camera saying: "I voted, but I ain't commit no fraud".

A voter-registration official reportedly told Oliver at a bus stop that she was a felon and to fill out the form to get a voter registration card. Her voter registration card eventually arrived, apparently thought that she was eligible to vote.

According to Mark Rankin, a Tampa-based attorney who is representing Oliver pro-bono:

Oliver was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to almost twenty years in state prison. She served her time and got out around the time Amendment 4 was passed, which affected the rights of felons to vote. Her understanding was that felons had their rights restored.

Governor DeSantis stated categorically that "none of the individuals were eligible to vote" due to their criminal convictions.

Despite this, "they went ahead and voted anyway," as DeSantis put it at the time. It's illegal, and they'll have to pay the consequences.

The videos, which were first brought to light by The Tampa Bay Times, offer an interesting look into a wide-ranging state operation that took place earlier this summer to crack down on alleged instances of voter fraud.

Florida made history this year by becoming the first state in the country to have a unit that is dedicated to probing all election-related crimes, CNN reported.

At the launch conference when signing this new law, Governor DeSantis said:

I don't think there is any other place in the country where you should have more confidence that your vote counts than in the state of Florida".

The Republicans have been very vocal about how lightly this issue has been treated, and they have been trying to fight against and investigate the way that elections are conducted.

As such, this new law also happens to be Florida's second major overhaul of election laws since the 2020 election, which got embroiled in some election controversy.