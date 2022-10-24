Some EVs that were flooded during Hurricane Ian exploded

Electric vehicles submerged in saltwater after Hurricane Ian have caused fires that the North Collier Fire Control & Rescue District have had to extinguish.

One of the EVs that caught fire after being submerged into water following Hurricane Ian floods. Supplied / North Collier Fire Control & Rescue District in Naples, FL

The North Collier Fire Control & Rescue District have had to put out flames from electric vehicles that had been submerged in seawater following the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

One of the officials said an EV reignited after the flames were put out, which resulted in the destruction of two houses that had survived the storm.

According to Heather Mazurkiewicz, a spokesperson for the fire department, the fires burned for "hours and hours" and required "thousands upon thousands" of gallons of water to put out.

This process was said to have been more intensive than what would be required to put out a typical gas car fire.

All of this happened after the EVs were submerged in highly conductive salt water, which led to their lithium-ion batteries storing an increased amount of energy.

Over 400 homes were flooded directly due to the massive rainfall that Hurricane Ian brought. As a result of the flooding, many of these homes were inaccessible to their owners.

Homes were leveled by winds that reached up to 150 miles per hour when the monstrous storm made its first landfall in the United States on the west coast of Florida as a powerful Category 4 hurricane.

According to reports, over 100 people lost their lives, with the majority of deaths occurring in Lee County, which includes Fort Myers as one of its cities.

The narrative that electric vehicles are less safe or more likely to catch fire than other types of cars is being challenged by proponents and manufacturers of EVs.