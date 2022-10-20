Cases of bacteria that consume flesh have increased in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian

Local health officials in the Florida county devastated by Hurricane Ian report an increase in cases of flesh-eating bacteria illnesses and deaths.

An illustration model of Vibrio Vulnificus bacteria. BSIP: Universal Images Group / Getty Images

According to local health officials, residents of the Florida county decimated by Hurricane Ian now have to contend with an increase in cases of illnesses caused by flesh-eating bacteria and deaths caused by those illnesses.

The bacteria Vibrio vulnificus has caused 29 confirmed cases and 4 deaths in Lee County this year. This number across the state rose to 65 this year, official state data said.

In nature, Vibrio vulnificus prefers warm, brackish environments. According to the CDC, it is most commonly consumed by humans by ingesting raw or undercooked oysters and shellfish.

Additionally, the bacteria can infect the skin if an open wound is left exposed to warm sea water for an extended period.

According to the Lee County Department of Health, anyone can become infected with a disease, but those with compromised immune systems are more likely to suffer severe consequences from an infection.

It is possible for Vibrio vulnificus to cause a fatal illness in a person if it can make its way into the bloodstream. Symptoms of this illness include fever, chills, septic shock, and blistering of the skin.

Some signs of an infection caused by the bacteria include a wound that turns red, swells, or oozes, as well as other symptoms of infection such as fever, increasing pain, shortness of breath, a high heart rate, or disorientation, health officials said.

Vibrio vulnificus cannot be transmitted from one human to another. The Lee County Department of Health advises residents to stay out of the floodwaters or any standing water if they have any open cuts, scratches, or wounds.

According to the authorities, anyone who has come into contact with floodwater should clean any cuts or wounds with soap and water. Water-resistant bandages can also help.