Exclusive: Trump encouraged his donors to refrain from providing financial support to DeSantis

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Former U.S. President Donald Trump. Flickr

The former president of the United States, Donald Trump, urged his donors not to give any financial support to Ron DeSantis for his campaign for GovernorGovernor of Florida.

A report from the Washington Post stated that Trump urged his donors to refrain from providing financial support to Governor DeSantis.

The same report also delved into how Trump had also been monitoring the Florida Governor's public appearances and his poll numbers.

The former president is alleged to have accused Governor DeSantis of being "ungrateful" after he helped him with an endorsement in 2018 during his run for state office.

Maggie Haberman of the New York Times reportedly heard from sources that Trump body-shamed the Florida governor behind closed doors and said he was "whiny".

According to the results of multiple straw polls, DeSantis is rapidly gaining favor among Republican voters and other leading party members and is emerging as the primary challenger to Trump.

In addition, Governor DeSantis is ahead of Trump in terms of fundraising by a number of multiple millions of dollars.

But the former U.S. President also has a small clientele of donors who can drop massive funds on his campaigns, and he still has an unshakable hold on the Average Republican primary voter.

It is evident that young GOP voters are the ones who seem to be rooting for Governor DeSantis and prefer him to be their pick for the White House contender.

However, Trump's influence over party officials is undiminished, and even without Twitter, his ability to command media attention is still unparalleled, and he would probably give DeSantis a tough time in the primary race.

At least 64% of primary voters under the age of 35, as well as 65% of those with a college degree, said that they would vote against Trump in a presidential primary, a New York Times poll found.

The same poll has tracked Florida Governor DeSantis as the second preferred choice with 25% of the vote, and the Governor remains a top choice among young Republicans.

A Yahoo News report said every national poll that compares Trump to the rest of the potential field shows him with a large plurality of the vote; many put him over 50%.

If they were to compete against one another in an election, it would be interesting, given how the former president of the United States has stated on multiple occasions that he believes he would win against Governor DeSantis.

Even though neither Trump nor DeSantis has publicly declared their intention to run for president in 2024, the two of them are widely regarded as the leading candidates for the Republican nomination.