Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell has painted Prince Andrew as a close friend in a recent interview

A recent interview given by convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell from her new prison in Florida has her painting Prince Andrew as a close friend of hers.

Ghislaine, who made the comments in an interview from behind bars with the Mail on Sunday, has expressed that she feels sorry for the Duke of York.

The disgraced socialite, who is currently serving a sentence of 20 years for her role in helping to traffic underage girls for the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, has referred to the royal, who is 65 years old, as a "dear friend."

In addition, Ghislaine asserted that the infamous picture of Prince Andrew standing with his arm around a young Virginia Roberts Giuffre was a "fake".

Friends are saying that Ghislaine's comments "haven't been helpful" in Andrew's attempts to distance himself from Virginia and the entire Epstein sex scandal, which resulted in the late Queen Elizabeth taking away all of Andrew's royal privileges in 2019.

Andrew has been making a valiant effort, albeit to little avail, to disassociate himself from the sexual misconduct allegations leveled against Epstein and to win back favor with the royal family.

Her statements directly contradict what Prince Andrew had previously stated to the court, which is that he has not had a close relationship with Ghislaine and that she is a "sophisticated predator".

Ghislaine is currently being held in a federal prison in Florida with a low-security level. This prison is located in Tallahassee, which is approximately 360 miles away from Epstein's former mansion in ritzy Palm Beach, which was recently demolished.

Previously, the convicted sex trafficker had served a period of two years in a federal prison in Brooklyn, where she asserted that she was held in inhumane conditions.