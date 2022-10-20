Trump's niece believes he will 'take revenge' on DeSantis if he is ever elected to the White House again

Mary Trump is under the impression that her uncle Donald Trump will take revenge on Florida Governor DeSantis if he is ever elected to the White House again.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Former U.S. President President Donald Trump. Doug Mills / Getty Images

Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump, believes that he will take revenge on Florida Governor DeSantis if he is ever elected to the White House again, she said in a podcast.

This is not the first time the public hears of this. Historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat also believed that the former president will try to challenge the Florida Governor.

Ben-Ghiat explained how the GOP and DeSantis had adopted the former president's false stolen election rhetoric to advance their political careers on an episode of the Mary Trump Show.

According to Ben-Ghiat, the success that DeSantis has had as a "mini-Trump" could eventually turn against him because Trump may decide that he poses a political threat.

During this segment, she said:

But [DeSantis is] flourishing, and Trump's in limbo, which increases the odds that he has to run for office because he's got to get back in and shut everything down and take revenge. I have zero doubt that this is how strongmen are".

The two discussed how Governor DeSantis is doing well by mimicking Trump's behavior and how he moved politically to further grow among Republican voters.

They both also speculated that if the former U.S. president were to run for president a second time, he would try to slow the rise in popularity of DeSantis.

Even though neither Trump nor DeSantis has publicly declared their intention to run for president in 2024, the two of them are widely regarded as the leading candidates for the Republican nomination.

And all of this is happening before DeSantis is elected for a second term as the Governor of Florida, and elections are only happening next month.