Miami, FL

This Florida couple used empty mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banks

Victor

Nearly R183.6 million was stolen from banks by a couple who posed as Venezuelan government officials and used their empty mansions in Florida.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JZ4Tp_0igthSQN00
Castañeda who and his partner moved to Miami about a decade ago.Supplied/Facebook

A couple defrauded banks of nearly R183.6 million using the empty Florida mansions of top Venezuelan officials, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

Florida Real Estate Attorneys interviewed described the rise to a wealth of 35-year-old Carlos Castañeda and 29-year-old Genesis Martusciello as one of the "boldest real-estate" frauds the United States has ever seen.

During the economic crisis that Venezuela was experiencing in the 2010s, the couple made their way to Miami in order to escape the country.

The couple, along with their confederates, pretended to be the owners of four separate pieces of real estate with the aid of forged passports, and this birthed their scamming ways.

WSJ investigated the matter by reading hundreds of court and US Secret Service documents, as well as police reports and emails, and conducting interviews with dozens of people, including law enforcement officials, who had prior knowledge of the operation.

Castañeda got the idea to target the mansions and penthouses in Miami that are owned by Venezuela's elite after learning that the Trump administration had sanctioned or indicted top Venezuelan officials and associates in 2019.

According to the information provided by those documents, the couple had the banks loan them almost $10 million against the homes as collateral for the loans, and then they had the money wired to bank accounts that they controlled.

A lawyer from South Florida who helps people who believe they were scammed out of their property told a local newspaper that this was not the first time a scheme of this kind had been attempted.

Both Castañeda and Martusciello, as well as six co-conspirators, are in prison following their guilty pleas to charges of identity theft as well as bank and wire fraud.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Carlos Castaneda# Property# Fraud# Relationships# Immigrants

Comments / 23

Published by

I write stories that matter

N/A
13265 followers

More from Victor

Massachusetts State

Analysis: The two Massachusetts Governor hopefuls that want to take over from Charlie Baker have big shoes to fill

After deciding that he would run for re-election, Governor Charlie Baker is set to be replaced by either Geoff Diehl or Maura Healey, and both have big shoes to fill, considering that they're replacing the country's most popular state leader. Let's dissect this race...

Read full story
50 comments
New York City, NY

New York prides itself on being a home for immigrants. Now its homelessness issue is being exacerbated by bused migrants

The city of New York has a long history of being a home for foreign nationals. But recently, its homelessness issue is allegedly being exacerbated by the migrants that were bused to the city from the borders.

Read full story
33 comments
Summertown, TN

The owner of McKamey Manor has been sued for things people claim were done to them that do not appear on the video

This article was inspired by Ricky a fellow NewsBreak contributor who wrote about the massive cash prize that is won after the challenges. The proprietor of McKamey Manor has been the target of multiple lawsuits from people who claimed that there were things that were done to them in the house that cannot be seen on surveillance footage.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

One person arrested during Governor DeSantis' crackdown on election fraud claims that she didn't commit any crime

The footage taken from body cameras that was just recently made public provides a fresh viewpoint on the sense of disorientation that was experienced by some people during the crackdown.

Read full story
31 comments
Naples, FL

Some EVs that were flooded during Hurricane Ian exploded

Electric vehicles submerged in saltwater after Hurricane Ian have caused fires that the North Collier Fire Control & Rescue District have had to extinguish. One of the EVs that caught fire after being submerged into water following Hurricane Ian floods.Supplied / North Collier Fire Control & Rescue District in Naples, FL.

Read full story
Lee County, FL

Cases of bacteria that consume flesh have increased in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian

Local health officials in the Florida county devastated by Hurricane Ian report an increase in cases of flesh-eating bacteria illnesses and deaths. An illustration model of Vibrio Vulnificus bacteria.BSIP: Universal Images Group / Getty Images.

Read full story
Florida State

Exclusive: Trump encouraged his donors to refrain from providing financial support to DeSantis

Donald Trump encouraged his donors to refrain from providing financial support to Governor Ron DeSantis. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Former U.S. President Donald Trump.Flickr.

Read full story
214 comments

Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell has painted Prince Andrew as a close friend in a recent interview

In a recent interview that she gave from her new prison in Florida, convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell painted Prince Andrew as a close friend. Ghislaine Maxwell is a convicted sex trafficker.Mathieu Polak/Getty Images.

Read full story
Florida State

Trump's niece believes he will 'take revenge' on DeSantis if he is ever elected to the White House again

Mary Trump is under the impression that her uncle Donald Trump will take revenge on Florida Governor DeSantis if he is ever elected to the White House again. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Former U.S. President President Donald Trump.Doug Mills / Getty Images.

Read full story
225 comments
Los Angeles, CA

More LA voters say homelessness has gotten worse in the past couple of years

A third of the voters in Los Angeles are saying that homelessness has gotten worse in the last couple of years, according to a poll. A picture depicting homelessness in Los Angeles, California.Frederic J Brown / AFP.

Read full story
16 comments

Around 47% of Republicans want Trump to run for election in 2024 - Polls

About 47% of surveyed Republican voters in a new poll want Donald Trump to be their nominee in 2024. Former United States President Donald Trump.Elsa: Gallo Images / Getty Images.

Read full story
201 comments
Massachusetts State

Charlie Baker still has the highest approval rating compared to other Republican governors. And he's loved by democrats

Governor Charlie Baker is still the only Republican Governor with the highest approval rating who happens to also have democrats as fans, according to a poll. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker.Michael M. Santiago / AFP.

Read full story
5 comments
Seminole County, FL

This area in Florida historically floods, but its residents still choose to stay. Now, 400 homes remain inundated

The Seminole County in Florida historically floods. However, its residents continue to stay, and recently, Hurricane Ian left over 400 homes inundated. A campground is shown flooded in the wake of Hurricane Ian in Florida.Sean Rayford / AFP.

Read full story
35 comments
Florida State

Details on who will control the new special district replacing Reedy Creek will be tabled in March state legislative

The details surrounding a new special district that is set to replace Reedy Creek will likely be discussed in the next state legislative session, which begins in March 2023. The sign outside the Reedy Creek Improvement District administrative office building is seen at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista.SOPA Images / Gallo Images.

Read full story
1 comments

Weeks after President Biden said the Covid-19 pandemic was over, the country sees new subvariants gaining ground

The country is seeing descendants of BA.5 making rounds -- and this is happening just a few weeks since President Biden said the Covid-19 pandemic was over. The United States President Joe Biden.The White House / Flickr.

Read full story
251 comments
Fort Myers Beach, FL

These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane Ian

At least seven men have reportedly been arrested following the aftermath of Hurricane Ian for allegedly looting. The five men who were found to be looting in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.Supplied / Orange County Sheriff's Office, Florida.

Read full story
225 comments
Texas State

Abbott allegedly misled immigrants, according to the DA's investigation

Governor Abbott is under investigation for possibly misleading and deceiving immigrants in the "busing migrants to various states" project that he and other republican governors have been pursuing.

Read full story
63 comments
Lee County, FL

Lee County river bank expected to remain flooded until Thanksgiving, hundreds of homes still remain underwater

The Lee County river will remain flooded for a while until at least Thanksgiving, and weeks later, hundreds of homes across the area remain underwater. A man with a gas can pleads his case to cross a shallow section of a flooded street at a roadblock near a river in Florida.Sean Rayford / AFP.

Read full story
5 comments

Explainer: Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is out on bail - here's what that means

Following the bail release of a Pennsylvania woman who earlier this year bragged on Twitter about being the "best-drunk driver," only to allegedly leave three people dead weeks later, many people have been wondering what the charges look like and the chances of her going to prison. This explainer will delve into the merits of this case.

Read full story
128 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy