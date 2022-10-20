This Florida couple used empty mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banks

Nearly R183.6 million was stolen from banks by a couple who posed as Venezuelan government officials and used their empty mansions in Florida.

Castañeda who and his partner moved to Miami about a decade ago. Supplied/Facebook

A couple defrauded banks of nearly R183.6 million using the empty Florida mansions of top Venezuelan officials, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

Florida Real Estate Attorneys interviewed described the rise to a wealth of 35-year-old Carlos Castañeda and 29-year-old Genesis Martusciello as one of the "boldest real-estate" frauds the United States has ever seen.

During the economic crisis that Venezuela was experiencing in the 2010s, the couple made their way to Miami in order to escape the country.

The couple, along with their confederates, pretended to be the owners of four separate pieces of real estate with the aid of forged passports, and this birthed their scamming ways.

WSJ investigated the matter by reading hundreds of court and US Secret Service documents, as well as police reports and emails, and conducting interviews with dozens of people, including law enforcement officials, who had prior knowledge of the operation.

Castañeda got the idea to target the mansions and penthouses in Miami that are owned by Venezuela's elite after learning that the Trump administration had sanctioned or indicted top Venezuelan officials and associates in 2019.

According to the information provided by those documents, the couple had the banks loan them almost $10 million against the homes as collateral for the loans, and then they had the money wired to bank accounts that they controlled.

A lawyer from South Florida who helps people who believe they were scammed out of their property told a local newspaper that this was not the first time a scheme of this kind had been attempted.

Both Castañeda and Martusciello, as well as six co-conspirators, are in prison following their guilty pleas to charges of identity theft as well as bank and wire fraud.