More LA voters say homelessness has gotten worse in the past couple of years

A third of the voters in Los Angeles are saying that homelessness has gotten worse in the last couple of years, according to a poll.

A picture depicting homelessness in Los Angeles, California. Frederic J Brown / AFP

More than three-quarters of likely voters in Los Angeles, California, believe that the issue of homelessness has worsened over the last few years, a Southern California News Group poll has surveyed.

This is not the first time a poll surveying LA voters revealed such scathing results about homelessness. Back in March, 61% of LA voters flagged homelessness as the city's number one priority for the upcoming mayoral race.

The research surveyed vital issues for people that were going to vote in the upcoming elections -- basically, issues that they consider to be of high importance.

The third place went to housing affordability at 36%, with crime and public safety taking the second spot at 38% -- highlighting how homelessness, housing and safety are intertwined.

According to official data, as reported by the media, an estimated number of 160,000 Californians are homeless; from that number, 66,436 are from Los Angeles in 2020's census.

This number is said to have grown by more than 39% in the last five years and disproportionately affects low-income Black and Latino people.

A report by Medical Net has highlighted the growth in frustrated voters who complain about encountering homeless encampments across their neighborhoods.

The city has a homelessness issue that registered over 60,000 people in the past, according to 2020's census by the LA homeless Service Authority.

And now, every mayoral hopeful has presented forward their own ideas. However, no one seems to be agreeing on a plan that can further be developed.