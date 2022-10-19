Around 47% of Republicans want Trump to run for election in 2024 - Polls

About 47% of surveyed Republican voters in a new poll want Donald Trump to be their nominee in 2024.

Former United States President Donald Trump. Elsa: Gallo Images / Getty Images

At least 47% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents want former United States President Donald Trump to be the nominee in 2024, according to a recent Washington Post-ABC News poll.

Trump's influence over party officials is undiminished, and even without Twitter, his ability to command media attention is still unparalleled compared to other Republican leaders.

And, if the former president and the current president are the front-runners, Trump narrowly edges President Biden on an estimated 48% to 46% among registered voters.

Donald Trump is currently dealing with complex matters of the law that stems from the loss of his 2020 national elections, including events that unravelled on January 6.

In fact, there are two criminal investigations that are ongoing: one into possible election meddling and the other into alleged financial crimes.

Meanwhile, a political investigation is considering recommending criminal charges against Trump for his role in the January 6, 2021, events that led to the storming of Congress.

The former president has been out of office for more than a year and a half, but legal issues from his time in office continue to pose a risk to him, with the new one involving the FBI's search of his home back in August on his handling of official papers while president.

A Yahoo News report said every national poll that compares Trump to the rest of the potential field shows him with a large plurality of the vote; many put him over 50%.

The former U.S. President also has a small clientele of donors who can drop massive funds on his campaigns, and he still has an unshakable hold on the Average Republican primary voter.