Charlie Baker still has the highest approval rating compared to other Republican governors. And he's loved by democrats

Governor Charlie Baker is still the only Republican Governor with the highest approval rating who happens to also have democrats as fans, according to a poll.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker. Michael M. Santiago / AFP

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker remains in the top spot as the most popular Governor in the United States, and he happens to have a positive appeal among democratic members.

Governor Baker topped the list with a 74% approval rating - surpassing every other Republican leader, a survey from the Morning Consult has shown.

This makes him the only Republican Governor to amass this much public following, and based on data, his support seems to grow with every moment that passes with him in office.

With this much popularity and a cross-party appeal, the Governor announced back in December that he would not be seeking a third term this year, making him end his reign on a high positive note.

When announcing the decision to not run for re-election seeking a third term, he said the reason was so that his administration would focus on much more significant issues for the state of Massachusetts.

He has also repeatedly stated that he has no plans to run for federal office and has no interest in expending energy on campaign trails.

Columnists have wondered why a Republican Governor with such an appeal was not considered for a run for the Oval Office by the GOPs.

In his column published by The Week, Joel Mathis said Baker is not considered for the Oval Office to run because he has never been comfortable in the MAGAfied version of the GOP.

Governor Baker also famously criticized former president Donald Trump's performance and handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This Massachusetts Governor reportedly left his presidential ballots blank in 2016 and 2020 rather than vote for Donald Trump.