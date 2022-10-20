This area in Florida historically floods, but its residents still choose to stay. Now, 400 homes remain inundated

The Seminole County in Florida historically floods. However, its residents continue to stay, and recently, Hurricane Ian left over 400 homes inundated.

A campground is shown flooded in the wake of Hurricane Ian in Florida. Sean Rayford / AFP

In Florida, the Seminole County in the northeast of Orlando has a history of flooding, but this phenomenon has not stopped its residents from leaving the area.

Seminole County is always at risk of flooding from heavy storms due to its location on a peninsula between the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean, as well as its low-lying areas.

In simple terms, the city of Geneva is geo-placed into a bend in the river and between two lakes, putting it at a massive risk of being ravaged by floods should they happen.

Now Hurricane Ian has left over 400 homes inundated due to massive rains that led to flooding, prompting many homes to be inaccessible to their owners.

When the monster storm made its first U.S. landfall as a powerful Category 4 hurricane on Florida's west coast, it destroyed homes with winds topping 150 mph.

Over 100 people reportedly died, with the majority of the fatalities occurring in Lee County, which also includes Fort Myers.

The county planning manager Steven Lerner said in a phone interview with CNN:

This area historically floods, and many residents stick it out"

Lerner added that he was unsure how many residents had already evacuated for good due to the area's nature of flooding.

Despite the "complete devastation" in Lee County, Sheriff Carmine Marceno stated on Saturday that "there is light at the end of the tunnel... We are going to be stronger than ever."