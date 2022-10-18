Details on who will control the new special district replacing Reedy Creek will be tabled in March state legislative

The details surrounding a new special district that is set to replace Reedy Creek will likely be discussed in the next state legislative session, which begins in March 2023.

The sign outside the Reedy Creek Improvement District administrative office building is seen at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista. SOPA Images / Gallo Images

The Reedy Creek Improvement District — which is used by Disney to essentially self-govern its theme park properties in Florida — is expected to be decommissioned by June 2023.

After state leaders said a new district would be established to take its place, residents wondered what this meant for them — some even resorted to legal action.

Residents attempted to challenge Governor Ron DeSantis' dissolution of their county, but the court dismissed the motion.

They claimed that Florida lawmakers were "threatening to take thousands of jobs" from the state residents. In a coverage by The Hollywood Reporter, claimants also added that the state was infringing on Disney's constitutional rights.

When embarking on this legal battle, Reedy Creek residents claimed Governor Ron DeSantis violated their rights when signing the proclamation to dissolve the special tax district.

The residents had explicitly argued that if the state follows through on its plan to dissolve the Reedy Creek Improvement District, they and other taxpayers will be saddled with at least $1 billion in Disney bond debt.

The maintenance costs -- which are estimated to exceed $1 billion in debt and costs — are all related to the dissolution and were alleged to be at the expense of Florida taxpayers.

The state pushed back on claims that they have deprived taxpayers of the right to due process, stating that no tax increase related to SB 4-C had been proposed or imposed on residents.

"Their complaint utterly fails to identify sufficient ultimate facts showing how the potential dissolution of the district pursuant to state law could plausibly infringe on their rights as taxpayers," the state said.