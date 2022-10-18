Weeks after President Biden said the Covid-19 pandemic was over, the country sees new subvariants gaining ground

The country is seeing descendants of BA.5 making rounds -- and this is happening just a few weeks since President Biden said the Covid-19 pandemic was over.

The United States President Joe Biden. The White House / Flickr

A pair of omicron subvariants descended from BA.5 novel coronavirus are making inroads across, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC said BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 were responsible for more than 11% of Covid-19 infections this week. A month ago, the pair was responsible for less than 1% of infections.

BQ.1.1 is already known to evade antibody immunity, rendering monoclonal antibody treatments in high-risk Covid-19 patients ineffective.

The pandemic fatigue allowed many states across the country to move towards relaxed restrictions; they dropped mask-wearing and even reduced contact tracing.

So far, vaccine uptake has been low, owing to confusion about eligibility and general fatigue with Covid-19 messaging.

The White House Covid-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha recently said.

We're likely to see a new, substantial increase in infections here in the United States in the later fall and winter because we've seen it each of the last two years”.

The updated shots should provide a much higher level of protection against infection, transmission, and certainly against serious illness, hospitalizations, and deaths, according to Jha.

And now coronavirus cases are increasing in Europe, which usually predicts an increase in the United States within a few weeks.

All of this is happening weeks after U.S. President Biden commented about the Covid pandemic being over, and many people agreed with his statement, but some pointed out that the novel coronavirus was not over.

The president added that the public health agencies continue to treat Covid as a public health emergency, and the World Health Organization's head recently said: "We're not there yet, but the end is in sight."