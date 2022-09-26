DeSantis jets 48 migrants to Martha's Vineyard using a portion of the $12 million initially meant for pandemic relief

Victor

Governor DeSantis got an aviation firm to fly 48 Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard, using a portion of the $12 million funding initially meant for the Covid-19 pandemic relief.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TMYfH_0iAji00h00
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis contracted with Vertol Systems, Inc. to fly 48 Venezuelan migrants from San Antonio, Texas, using a portion of the money originally meant for coronavirus pandemic relief, the Intercept reports.

The aviation firm agreed to jet those migrants to the Massachusetts vacation destination of Martha's Vineyard for a whopping $615,000.

The $615,000 is just a fraction of the $12 million in Covid-19 relief funding that the Florida state legislature designated for its migrant relocation program earlier this year.

The money is basically through an interest that was earned on American Rescue Plan money, which Governor DeSantis initially said was designed "to bail out the poorly governed states."

The funds were directed to the migrant relocation program after it was put forward in a budget by the appropriations committee chaired by State Rep. Jay Trumbull Jr.

Governor DeSantis has hailed Trumbull Jr. as a "strong ally for my agenda in the Legislature and a great champion for the people of NW Florida".

Earlier this year, Trumbull Jr. was the recipient of a campaign donation from Vertol Systems -- the same aviation that has just been contracted for this mission of jetting foreign nationals.

The migrants transported to these destinations are allegedly left to fend for themselves after arriving there.

This move by Governor DeSantis follows the recent one where he planned to send undocumented foreign nationals that were apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border to President Joe Biden's home state of Delaware.

Immigration advocates and other critics argue that the funds could be better spent on more pressing needs of Floridians rather than "targeting and demonizing" immigrants.

