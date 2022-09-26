'Yes, the pandemic is over Mr. President, but Covid isn't' - Public

President Biden has been corrected by various people online after saying that the Covid pandemic "is over" in an interview. Although many people agree with the pandemic part, a lot say Covid-19 on its own is not.

United States President Joe Biden removes his mask to speak with a press during. Demetrius Freeman: The Washington Post / Getty Images

The United States (U.S.) President Joe Biden commented about the Covid pandemic being over, and many people agreed with his statement, but some pointed out that the novel coronavirus was not over.

The comments came after President Biden had a sit-down with Scott Pelley in a 60 minutes interview at the Detroit Auto Show; he said during one of the segments:

The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with Covid. We're still doing a lot of work on it …but the pandemic is over. If you notice, no one is wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it's changing. And I think this is a perfect example of it."

It seems like some agree that the pandemic part is over. However, the novel coronavirus is still in an endemic form, with the New York Times saying that the cases have all fallen noticeably in recent weeks, a promising sign that national conditions are improving.

The president added that the public health agencies continue to treat Covid as a public health emergency, and the World Health Organization's head recently said: "We're not there yet, but the end is in sight."

Many people, from general residents to celebrities, influencers, and political leaders, including President Biden himself, tested positive for Covid-19 the entire summer.

According to a report from The New York Times, American residents blatantly ignored it this summer which led to a spike in Covid-19 infections, thus crushing the summer spirit for many.

The pandemic fatigue reportedly led to many states across the country moving towards relaxed restrictions; they dropped mask wearing and even reduced contact tracing.

The director of public health in the state's most populous county, Los Angeles, even added that they were considering reinstating mask requirements in public places in a New York Times report, but this never happened.

Dr. Fauci has also repeatedly spoken out about the likelihood of reinfection for people that have already been infected with Covid-19.

A New York Times Explainer quoted many health specialists who said that most Americans are vaccinated, and vaccines are proven to provide excellent protection in most positive cases.

However, even with the information that the BA.5 subvariant does not cause severe diseases, Health officials still urged American citizens to take precautions against reinfection and severe illness.

As such, many infections could have potentially been avoided, and as much as most people agree with the president's recent comments, others still feel like he should continue to advise people to be careful.