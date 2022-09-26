The first union at Home Depot in the U.S. attracts nearly 300 workers in Pennsylvania

Nearly 300 workers at a Home Depot in Pennsylvania signed a petition to form a union, with one store garnering signatures from more than 100 workers in just five weeks.

A Home Depot stock photo. Mike Mozart / Flickr

About 276 workers at a Home Depot in northeast Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, signed a petition to form a union.

If the independent union is successful, it will be the first at the home repair chain, which is the fifth-largest private employer in the United States.

It is reported that workers at Home Depot attempted to persuade the company to address low pay, a lack of training, and understaffing --but no one listened to them.

In turn, they decided to unionized because of this, and more than 100 workers at one Philly store signed on in just 5 weeks.

During the pandemic, Home Depot has made record profits, fueled by a surge in homeowners looking to improve their properties. And as demand increased, the company raised its prices hence the profits.

Workers at the Home Depot in Philadelphia are frequently concerned about paying bills, providing enough food for their children and themselves, and paying rent.

Employees claim that Home Depot can afford it, given that its finances are in good standing.

One employee was quoted saying:

The store made $30,170,052 in profit last year. Their target was $26,754,634 dollars. Which left them over their plan by $3,415,418.”

The starting wage at Home Depot is reportedly lower than what Walmart is paying its employees, and all of this has resulted in workers leaving.

Apparently, retaining new employees with uncompetitive pay, crushing customer volume, and little to no training is also difficult.

With nearly 500,000 Home Depot employees nationwide, a victory in Philadelphia could pave the way for the country's unionized workforce to grow rapidly.