Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is now free on bail

Pennsylvania woman who earlier this year bragged on Twitter about being the "best-drunk driver," only to allegedly leave three people dead weeks later, is now free on bail.

A 21-year-old Jayana Tanae Webb reportedly left three dread after driving under influence. Supplied by Pennsylvania State Police

Jayana Tanae Webb, a 21-year-old resident of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, who allegedly left two officials and a civilian dead after driving while under the influence of alcohol earlier this year, has made bail.

According to online court records, Webb posted 10% of her $600,000 bail. This after the judge set Webb's bail at $200,000 for each person killed in the crash, and this pushed the total to $600,000.

Following the incident earlier this year, A Facebook group calling for Webb's justice was created in support of her -- which appeared to be administered by a user named Issac Hend, and the bio read, “Y’all don't know the whole story! Truth in here!”.

Webb was driving southbound on I-95 near milepost 18 near the Stadium Complex, and according to investigators, her blood alcohol concentration was .211%, and she was seen swerving on surveillance video.

The 21-year-old allegedly left two officials and a civilian dead after driving while under the influence of alcohol, and tweets of her bragging about being a good driver while drunk, emerged later that day of the incident.

Officers were aiding a guy going on foot when Webb allegedly crashed into them at great speed, killing the two officials and a civilian, a report from 6-ABC said.

Webb will face trial and spend decades in prison if convicted for the deaths of troopers Martin Mack III and Branden Sisca and pedestrian Reyes Rivera Oliveras.

This tragedy happened months after Webb bragged about being the "best-drunk driver," which has seen some tweets of her resurface following this incident.

However, there were also some “differences” in opinion online, with others saying that the police should not have abandoned a suspected drunk driver.