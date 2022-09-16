Watch: Governor Abbott drops over a hundred migrants outside Vice President Harris' house in DC

Texas Governor Abbott has delivered on his promise to bus migrants to the Biden-Harris administration, and this time, over a hundred foreign nationals were dropped outside VP Harris' house in D.C.

A screenshot from a video shared of migrants outside VP Harris' house in DC. @GriffJenkins / Twitter

More than a hundred immigrants -- alleged to be from Venezuela -- arrived outside Vice President Kamala Harris' house in Washington, D.C., according to clips shared online.

According to a correspondent from Fox News, a total of 101 migrants arrived on a bus outside the VP's house, and Texas Governor Greg Abbott reportedly sent them.

This is not the first time the Governor has done this. In April, charter buses with the capacity for approximately 40 passengers and supplies to pitch to Washington with foreign nationals.

The White House called Governor Abbott's plan to send migrants to Washington on charter buses a publicity stunt back then, and it seems like Governor Abbott has not stopped with this promise.

In April, The Texas Tribune reported that the Governor had tasked his Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) with a mission to begin transporting illegal immigrants released from federal custody in Texas to Washington, D.C. and other locations.

Governor Abbott is adamant that the federal government is not doing enough to address the immigration "situation" that he and other Republican leaders say is plaguing the United States.

The Texas Governor has said numerous times that President Joe Biden's administration continues to roll back commonsense policies that once kept communities safe.

While many Republican supporters have celebrated this move by Governor Abbott to bus migrants straight to where Biden and his team are, the Democrats have criticized him.

Now to follow in Governor Abbott's footsteps is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who plans to transport immigrants to President Biden's hometown Delaware.