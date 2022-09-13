Opinion: Whether Trump gets criminally charged, it's only a matter of time before GOPs fully rally behind DeSantis

Republican voters are going through a huge turmoil over the harsh decision of not knowing if they are going to stick by Trump or DeSantis. Victor argues that given the former president's pending legal wars, it's only a matter of time before GOPs ditch him.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Former U.S. President President Donald Trump. Doug Mills / Getty Images

It is a known truth that Republican voters are going through a huge turmoil over the harsh decision of not knowing if they are going to stick by former United States President Donald Trump or Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

For starters, Governor Ron DeSantis has been picking up steam in GOP politics for months and is widely considered to be a popular contender for the party's presidential nomination in 2024.

Among young GOP voters, there is growing support from those rooting for Governor DeSantis and prefer him to be their pick for the White House contender.

However, Trump's influence over party officials is undiminished, and even without Twitter, his ability to command media attention is still unparalleled, and he would probably give DeSantis a tough time in the primary race.

As such, challenging Trump at the Primaries, should the 2024 elections be a fight-off between him and Trump, will be the most intense and divided the GOPs have ever been.

Donald Trump, at the moment, is currently dealing with complex matters of the law that stems from the loss of his 2020 national elections, including events that unravelled on January 6.

In fact, there are two criminal investigations that are ongoing: one into possible election meddling and the other into alleged financial crimes.

Meanwhile, a political investigation is considering recommending criminal charges against Trump for his role in January 6, 2021, events that led to the storming of Congress.

The former president has been out of office for more than a year and a half, but legal issues from his time in office continue to pose a risk to him, with the new one involving the FBI's search of his home back in August on his handling of official papers while president.

One of the statutes cited in the search warrant for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is one prohibiting obstruction of justice.

That offense may sound familiar because it was one of the potential crimes investigated by special counsel Robert Mueller during Trump's presidency.

This time, though, the charge could actually stick. And on Monday, the Justice Department seized the phones of two Trump aides and issued 40 subpoenas seeking information related to the 2020 selection and January 6 events.

The ease of proving obstruction of justice makes it an appealing charge for the Department of Justice. And this time, Trump may be unable to get out of it.

There are many analysis and explainers that are breaking down the complexities of everything, but it is important to note that regardless of whether the former United States President Donald Trump is charged criminally, it's only a matter of time before Republicans fully rally DeSantis.

Because at least 64% of primary voters under the age of 35, as well as 65% of those with a college degree, said that they would vote against Trump in a presidential primary, a New York Times poll found.

The same poll has tracked Florida Governor DeSantis as the second preferred choice with 25% of the vote, and the Governor remains a top choice among young Republicans.

A Yahoo News report said every national poll that compares Trump to the rest of the potential field shows him with a large plurality of the vote; many put him over 50%.

The former U.S. President also has a small clientele of donors who can drop massive funds on his campaigns, and he still has an unshakable hold on the Average Republican primary voter.

Now that the mid-term elections are yet to happen, Republican voters seem ready to rally behind Governor DeSantis and ditch Donald Trump as their preferred candidate of choice in 2024.

And all of this is happening before the Governor is not even elected for a second term of running Florida, seeing as elections are not even happening at least until November 2022.

Additional sourcing from Wall Street journal, The New York Times, Washington Post, AFP, Reuters, and BBC.

- This opinion piece is heavily driven by subjective and objective views on GOPs' pick between Trump and DeSantis. The column cannot be entered into evidence or used in a court of law. Neither the Author nor NewsBreak can be held responsible for the outcome of the upcoming elections.