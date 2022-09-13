Critics say Abbott's border control plan hasn't had any significant impact, despite increased expenditure and effort

Texas' border control plan has not yielded any major impact, according to critics, due to the increase in the number of migrants crossing the border.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Casino Connection / Flickr

After Texas Governor Greg Abbott and lawmakers poured more than $4 billion into their border control plan, critics say no significant changes have resulted in this plan that began on September 2021.

Instead, the Border Patrol reported 1,816,353 apprehensions along the country's southwest border in less than a year, compared to 851,508 that was registered in 2019, a report has said.

The former federal immigration official under Republican and Democratic administrations, Theresa Cardinal Brown, said:

Operation Lone Star does not appear to be having a significant impact," according to the report. It has no effect on the numbers."

This comment came following the increased expenditure to pay for thousands of soldiers to patrol different border sectors, especially the Eagle Pass-Del Rio Region.

An effort for state police to protect the interests of private landowners by arresting migrants who trespass on their properties has also came into play.

Democratic members have quantified this plan by calling it a "publicity stunt" by the Republicans to attempt to win more votes, reports have said.

The move has heavily been described as another ticket by the Republications to try to get Governor Greg Abbott re-elected for the third time.

When signing the border control proclamation into power, the Governor justified the measure as necessary to prevent the crossing of drugs and undocumented migrants.

He said the reason behind this move was because "the Biden administration wasn't doing its job on the border," and he has since remained firm on this move.

In January, Governor Abbott renewed this border security disaster proclamation he signed into power in May 2021 because "the Biden administration wasn't doing its job on the border".

Deploying thousands and thousands of troops and an added budget led to frustrations from Democratic lawmakers, internally, and even the National Guard members participating in the mission.