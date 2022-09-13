Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.

Texas students have defended a teacher fired for a 'concerning' viral video that has her telling students to use the term "minor-attracted persons" instead of paedophiles.

A screenshot from the viral video as shared by KVIA ABC-7 during a broadcast. KVIA ABC-7 / YouTube

Some students at El Paso school have defended Amber Parker -- the teacher in a video telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.

Parker -- who was on administrative leave -- was fired by the El Paso ISD school board after a unanimous vote following an investigation of the incident.

This 18-second viral video was posted online back in August, and in it, Parker could be heard saying:

Stop calling them that. You're not allowed to label people like that. Stop it, Diego. We are not going to call them that. We're going to call them MAPs. Minor Attracted Persons. So don't judge people just because they want to have sex with a 5-year-old".

According to a student who was reportedly in Parker's English class at the time of the recording, her words were taken out of context from the short video that ended up trending online.

The student said Parker's words were part of a discussion exercise related to the class reading of "The Crucible."

This has led to parents expressing their concerns over this line of teaching, with some saying that they want a full investigation to be conducted on the matter to avoid similar incidents in future.

However, a report by KFOXTV has the El Paso ISD board president, Al Velarde, saying that even though the investigation is complete, there is a TEA-defined process they must follow when terminating an employee.

Despite the fact that the board voted to fire Parker, she reportedly still has the option to appeal the decision.