Florida Gov. DeSantis to transport migrants to Biden, the same thing his fellow Republican Texas Gov. Abbott did

Governor DeSantis plans to transport immigrants to President Biden's hometown, following in the footsteps of his fellow Republican Governor Greg Abbott.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is planning on sending undocumented foreign nationals that were apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border to President Joe Biden's home state of Delaware.

Many political leaders questioned whether this plan would materialize when it was this year done by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, with the White House calling this plan a publicity stunt.

It seems like Governor DeSantis has taken a page out of Governor Abbott's book with his new plan to transport undocumented foreign nationals captured at certain borders.

Immigration advocates and other critics argue that the funds could be better spent on more pressing needs of Floridians rather than "targeting and demonizing" immigrants.

Border security and immigration policies that were implemented by the Biden administration have become a favorite target for Governor DeSantis and other Republican Governors across the country, such as Texas' Greg Abbott.

Both Governors' legal authority to transport immigrants either to the U.S. Capitol or Delaware remains controversial to this day, seeing as many people on social media said it constitutes "kidnapping".

It is essential also to note that the 2012 Supreme Court case, Arizona VS the United States, also prevents states from making their own immigration policies.

Republican leaders have not stopped slamming President Biden's administration, saying they continue to roll back commonsense policies that once kept communities safe.

A large majority of them, like Abbott, are adamant that the federal government is not doing enough to address the situation.