After denouncing the stigma behind Monkeypox, WHO Chief says, 'Men who have sex with men should limit sexual partners'

WHO Chief Tedros said men who have sex with other men should limit their sexual partners -- this comes after the organization denounced the stigma behind Monkeypox.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. PAHO / Flickr

A month ago, the World Health Organization Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that men who are having sexual intercourse with other men should consider limiting sexual partners, CNN reported.

This comes after the monkeypox outbreak, which has reported over 47,652 cases worldwide based on reported data from the CDC.

This message from WHO Chief has not been received well by the public, especially after the organization denounced the way Monkeypox is framed which is fuelling the stigma behind this virus.

When it comes to reducing the Stigma in Monkeypox discussions and online engagement across various communities, the CDC warned that people should avoid marginalizing groups who may be at increased risk.

The CDC aims to provide a broader audience with information about the symptoms and behaviors that can lead to the spread of Monkeypox.

The World Health Organization announced in a report by TIME back in June that it will officially rename Monkeypox due to concerns about the stigma and racism associated with the virus.

UNAIDS, in a statement released by them, expressed their concern with the public reporting and the commentary that is surrounding Monkeypox.

Not only that but the language, including the imagery, reinforce homophobic and racist stereotypes and exacerbate stigma, particularly depictions of LGBTI and African people, the organization said.

UNAIDS organization added that the response to AIDS should forever remain a strong lesson to how stigma and blame directed at specific groups of people can quickly undermine outbreak response.