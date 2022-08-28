Los Angeles, CA

Over 126,000 signed petition requesting LA to pay market rents to hotels to house homeless people in their vacant rooms

Victor

At least 126,000 people signed a petition requesting the city of Los Angeles to pay market-related rental amounts to hotels to house homeless people in empty rooms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o8rQy_0hY2ZE5800
Tents housing the homeless line up in front of closed storefronts near downtown Los Angeles, California.Frederic J. Brown / AFP

When looking at measures that would mitigate the homeless situation in Los Angeles, California, a controversial petition that was supported by local unions was put forward.

This happened around the City Council tentatively debated an ordinance that sought to ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers.

This saw approximately 126,000 people signing a petition requesting the city of LA to put forward market-related rents that will be given to hotel owners and hosts to house the homeless.

According to the affidavit of this petition, homeless people would be housed in vacant rooms, and the city would be responsible for paying or subsidising this form of living.

This proposal mandated hotel developments to replace less costly and more affordable housing that most city residents no longer have use to as a result of the new tourist-oriented land use.

Following a brief debate, the City Council agreed to put the proposal to LA voters to allow them to be the final decision-makers on this issue as a whole before it could even be considered.

However, hotel owners will undoubtedly fight back vehemently against this tabled plan seeing as housing paying hotel guests next to paying hotel guests is not a business model that they are up interested in having.

According to official data, as reported by the media, an estimated number of 160,000 Californians are homeless; from that number, 66,436 are from Los Angeles in 2020's census.

And a report by Medical Net has highlighted the growth in frustrated voters who complain about encountering homeless encampments across their neighborhoods.

# Homelessness# Encampments# Shelters# Housing# Rental

