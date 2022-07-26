Democrats slammed for not fixing homelessness in areas such as New York and California where they govern

Experts have continued to slam democratic leaders for not attending to the homeless issue in states like New York and California, where they govern, considering how the issue has gotten out of hand.

A man rides a scooter past tents as authorities prepare to begin clearing homeless at Venice Beach Boardwalk in Los Angeles. Robyn Beck / AFP

Democratic leaders have been criticized for not attending to the homeless issue that is plaguing states that they are handling, despite having the tools to do that.

The award-winning multimedia Journalist Johnny Harris in conjunction with The New York Times collaborated on a project that looked at how liberal hypocrisy fuelled American inequality late last year.

Harris mentioned that the Democrats control the legislative and the executive branches, and he asked what they do when they have this much power -- especially when housing is one of the factors they are fighting for.

The video also touched on excessive pricing of homes across California, a state where Democrat leaders have been leading since 1992, and the cost of living has been a nightmare.

Housing policy in California is a huge problem that residents have continued to experience, seeing as some neighborhoods continue to keep others out by keeping the value of assets high.

The state median home price has more than doubled the national average, continuing to badly damage the state, and taxes there make everything even worse.

Political leaders and officials continue to say that "housing is a human right, yet they do nothing to avert this crisis."

Another Journalist and Novelist, Ross Barkan, called out the democrats, including the federal government, for not 'caring' about New York City's homeless situation in a column published by the New York Mag.

He said that local governments are becoming increasingly aware of the critical need to increase the housing supply, which has led to more people finding themselves homeless.

While making his point, he highlighted how the federal government has access to resources and tools that can be used as some sort of a stepping stone to somehow mitigate the issue from getting out of control.

In his column, essayist Barkan said:

State governments have done little to address surging rents ... The federal government, better equipped to save tenants, can do far more in the coming months and years"

Barkhan said the most feasible way for President Joe Biden's Administration and Congress to assist renters in the short term is to increase the availability of Section 8 vouchers significantly.

He added that the housing assistance initiative for low-income households is a successful program with a long waiting list.