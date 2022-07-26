Democrats slammed for not fixing homelessness in areas such as New York and California where they govern

Victor

Experts have continued to slam democratic leaders for not attending to the homeless issue in states like New York and California, where they govern, considering how the issue has gotten out of hand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UNs6N_0gsU4Ht700
A man rides a scooter past tents as authorities prepare to begin clearing homeless at Venice Beach Boardwalk in Los Angeles.Robyn Beck / AFP

Democratic leaders have been criticized for not attending to the homeless issue that is plaguing states that they are handling, despite having the tools to do that.

The award-winning multimedia Journalist Johnny Harris in conjunction with The New York Times collaborated on a project that looked at how liberal hypocrisy fuelled American inequality late last year.

Harris mentioned that the Democrats control the legislative and the executive branches, and he asked what they do when they have this much power -- especially when housing is one of the factors they are fighting for.

The video also touched on excessive pricing of homes across California, a state where Democrat leaders have been leading since 1992, and the cost of living has been a nightmare.

Housing policy in California is a huge problem that residents have continued to experience, seeing as some neighborhoods continue to keep others out by keeping the value of assets high.

The state median home price has more than doubled the national average, continuing to badly damage the state, and taxes there make everything even worse.

Political leaders and officials continue to say that "housing is a human right, yet they do nothing to avert this crisis."

Another Journalist and Novelist, Ross Barkan, called out the democrats, including the federal government, for not 'caring' about New York City's homeless situation in a column published by the New York Mag.

He said that local governments are becoming increasingly aware of the critical need to increase the housing supply, which has led to more people finding themselves homeless.

While making his point, he highlighted how the federal government has access to resources and tools that can be used as some sort of a stepping stone to somehow mitigate the issue from getting out of control.

In his column, essayist Barkan said:

State governments have done little to address surging rents ... The federal government, better equipped to save tenants, can do far more in the coming months and years"

Barkhan said the most feasible way for President Joe Biden's Administration and Congress to assist renters in the short term is to increase the availability of Section 8 vouchers significantly.

He added that the housing assistance initiative for low-income households is a successful program with a long waiting list.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Homelessness# Housing# California# New York# Democrats

Comments / 105

Published by

I write stories that matter

N/A
9920 followers

More from Victor

New York City, NY

Mayor Adams wants New Yorkers to serve as advocates for people experiencing homelessness without getting paid

New York City Mayor Adams has announced his recent homelessness program that will see city residents offer their services in helping homeless people without any remuneration. New York City Mayor Eric Adams during a media briefing.Tayfun Coskun: Anadolu Agency / Gallo Images.

Read full story
87 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Third-Degree murder charge for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' refiled by DA's office - report

Editor's Note:This story has been amended to reflect changes to this case and what the DA's office had to say pertaining to the judge's earlier decision. A third-degree murder charge for a Pennsylvania woman who bragged about being the "best-drunk driver" has been refiled by the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office after being dismissed by Municipal Court Judge Karen Simmons.

Read full story
178 comments
Texas State

Law stopping banks from ‘discrimination’ against gun companies could cost Texas over $300 million in borrowing costs

A law that is stopping banks across the country from "discrimination" against gun companies could potentially cost the state of Texas over $300 million per year in borrowing costs.

Read full story
6 comments

Dr. Fauci says pandemic fatigue from even the most cautious people is making it hard to contain the BA.5 subvariant

Editor's Note:The headline has been tweaked with a fresher angle and a new picture to replace the stock photo. More has also been added to the copy to avoid making the story too clickbaity.

Read full story
190 comments

Food banks see long queues just as inflation hits an all-time high

United States food banks have seen long lines making their way back amid the overwhelming financial strain that the lower-income earners are experiencing due to inflation. Food banks across the United States are experiencing a return of long queues of lower-income earning individuals hoping to receive some assistance to help feed their families.

Read full story
2 comments
Atlanta, GA

In Archives: CNN staff were confused why a consensual affair between divorced colleagues precipitated such dramatic move

The employees at CNN back in February were confused why a consensual relationship between Jeff Zucker and Allison Gollust, who were both divorced, caused such dramatic moves that rattled the newsroom the way it did.

Read full story
27 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Rogan's comments about 'shooting unhoused people' denounced by organizations aimed at helping the homeless

Podcaster host Joe Rogan is in trouble with several organizations, housing bodies and the internet for comments he made pertaining to homeless people on an episode of his show.

Read full story
17 comments
Texas State

Texas' Border Patrol under federal investigation for possible civil rights violations

Governor Abbott's border patrol proclamation is under federal investigation for possible violations of civil rights following the death of an eighth soldier to die while deployed at this operation.

Read full story
67 comments
Florida State

Florida taxpayers could pay maintenance costs for the dissolution of Disney's Reedy Creek Improvement District

Taxpayers in Florida could potentially pay for the burden of maintenance costs related to the dissolution of Disney's Reedy Creek Improvement District, a new report has found. The sign outside the Reedy Creek Improvement District administrative office building is seen at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista.SOPA Images / Gallo Images.

Read full story
155 comments
Texas State

An influx of migrants is overwhelming patrol agents at the Texas-Mexico border

There is a massive influx of foreign nationals overwhelming the patrol agents at the Texas and Mexico border, not only making queues longer but also impossible to control. Shipping containers line the area near the Rio Grande river on the Eagle Pass border in Texas.Sergio Flores / AFP.

Read full story
12 comments
Florida State

Republican voters are already divided over Trump and DeSantis

The mid-term elections are yet to happen, but Republican voters are already divided over Governor DeSantis or Donald Trump as their preferred candidate in 2024. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Former U.S. President President Donald Trump.Doug Mills / Getty Images.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Republican Abbott received less funding in donations compared to his Democrat opponent O'Rourke for this election race

Greg Abbott, a Republican candidate and current Governor, received less funds from donations compared to his opponent Democrat Governor hopeful Beto O'Rourke. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has received less funds than Beto O'Rourke in donations for his campaign race, a report from the Texas Tribune has shown.

Read full story
345 comments

Republican columnist slammed for stigmatizing discussion on Monkeypox even after CDC, WHO & UNIAIDS warned against this

A Republican columnist has been slammed for stigmatizing the language and discussion on Monkeypox after the CDC, WHO, and UNIAIDS warned about the careful framing of this disease.

Read full story
41 comments
Florida State

Florida's election bill hit with massive lawsuits - And taxpayers will pay a lot of money to defend this bill

The election bill that has been set up by Florida has had three lawsuits filed in federal court, challenging this same law that GOPs have wanted for years. Within minutes of Governor Ron DeSantis signing Florida's Senate bill 90, multiple lawsuits were filed in federal court, a report from ClickOrlando has said.

Read full story
208 comments
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts residents will be able to vote using mail-in ballots following the new Bill by Governor Baker

Governor Baker has signed a new bill that will ensure that Massachusetts residents not only vote early for some but also makes the process easier for them through mail-in ballots acceptance.

Read full story
57 comments

Following the loss of more than 65% in value over the last year, Bitcoin is making a comeback

After shedding more than 65% in value in the last couple of months, Bitcoin is reportedly making a comeback, with analysts wondering if this will last. Cryptocurrency products stock photo.Worldspectrum / Pexels.

Read full story
1 comments
Massachusetts State

Former politician once said Baker is POTUS material - but the Massachusetts governor doesn't want the Oval Office

Former U.S. politician who served under President George W. Bush once said that the Massachusetts Governor was Oval Office material. However, Governor Baker is not keen on becoming Potus.

Read full story
24 comments
Florida State

DeSantis says going after Disney was a way to show corporates that Americans are sick of 'their activism'

During a briefing, Governor DeSantis said that going after Disney was a way to show corporations that Americans are, in fact, tired of their activism and the constant need to want to change political processes.

Read full story
428 comments
Florida State

Florida taxpayers to fund election fraud unit that GOPs demanded for years

The election fraud unit Governor DeSantis signed into law due to the massive demand from Republicans will be funded by Florida taxpayers. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Matt Johnson / Flickr.

Read full story
131 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy