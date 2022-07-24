Texas' Border Patrol under federal investigation for possible civil rights violations

Victor

Governor Abbott's border patrol proclamation is under federal investigation for possible violations of civil rights following the death of an eighth soldier to die while deployed at this operation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cx7rY_0grAONef00
Army troops deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border line up to receive meals.Tamir Kalifa / AFP

The death of the eighth soldier stationed at Texas Governor Greg Abbott's controversial Operation Lone Star occurred while the proclamation is under federal investigation for possible civil rights violations.

Alex Rios Rodriguez's death, according to first responders who were unable to revive him, was not considered to be directly related to this border control operation.

However, his death happened after Governor Abbott increased the number of deployments to the mission with thousands of involuntary call-ups last fall, according to the Army Times.

According to the Army Times, all these deaths occurred this way:

  • Four guard members who were either sent to the border or tapped to deploy there died of suicide between October and December of last year.
  • Two more people were killed in two separate accidental shootings reported in January and February.
  • In April, a 22-year-old soldier drowned while attempting to save two people he thought were struggling to swim across the Rio Grande. His death happened after the national guard had ordered rescue ropes, and they had not arrived by his death.

Members of the National Guard in Texas stationed at the Mexico border are said to have been living under terrible conditions for months, with little being done to avert the situation.

Approximately 2 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border, troops are stationed as part of a state-sponsored border security operation with more than 10,000 soldiers assigned to it.

According to several media publications, the troops have been dealing with terrible living conditions that see cramped campsites. There are alleged cases where over a dozen soldiers could be sleeping in three-tiered bunks beds.

Not only this but there have been delayed payments for troops, the lack of needed resources to complete assigned tasks and missions that are not clear, a report about them planning on unionizing has said.

A CNN report highlighted cramped quarters that military members found themselves in and how these led to Covid-19 outbreaks, delayed paychecks and lack of "proper equipment".

In January, a Travis County state district judge ruled that Governor Abbott's border enforcement effort violates the U.S. Constitution.

The Military Department of Texas, when asked for comment by the Network, said that they are working on resolving issues that have been "raised".

One governor hopeful who lost his race tabled a plan to increase the already existing budget

The day before Texas primary election, Lieutenant Governor candidate Daniel Miller was advocating for harsher border security measures.

Miller tabled the already $2 billion funding to be doubled for extra preventative measures, according to a report from Yahoo Finance News.

An appropriation of $4 billion dollars to Texas' State Guard on the next approved budget of the 2023 regular session was what Miller was proposing.

Unfortunately, his run was not successful. But some people deliberated on how this idea could have helped improve the current conditions at this Mexico border.

Miller's proposal also meant that more troops would have to be added -- a plan that would have faced even more problems considering the state that current ones are already dealing with.

