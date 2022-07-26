Third-Degree murder charge for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' refiled by DA's office - report

Editor's Note: This story has been amended to reflect changes to this case and what the DA's office had to say pertaining to the judge's earlier decision.

A third-degree murder charge for a Pennsylvania woman who bragged about being the "best-drunk driver" has been refiled by the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office after being dismissed by Municipal Court Judge Karen Simmons.

A 21-year-old Jayana Tanae Webb reportedly left three dread after driving under influence. Supplied by Pennsylvania State Police

Jayana Tanae Webb, a 21-year-old resident of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, who allegedly left two officials and a civilian dead after driving while under the influence of alcohol, had her third-degree murder charge dropped by Municipal Court Judge Karen Simmons.

However, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office refiled this third-degree murder charge, according to a spokesperson for the DA’s Office, who then added that a hearing date on these charges had not been set.

A third-degree murder charge is the least serious form of murder and is only legal in three states in the U.S. It is typically defined as an unintentional killing committed with the intent to cause bodily harm rather than death.

The 21-year-old allegedly left two officials and a civilian dead after driving while under the influence of alcohol, and tweets of her bragging about being a good driver while drunk, emerged later that day of the incident.

Webb will face trial and spend decades in prison if convicted for the deaths of troopers Martin Mack III and Branden Sisca and pedestrian Reyes Rivera Oliveras.

This tragedy happened months after Webb bragged about being the "best-drunk driver," which has seen some tweets of her resurface following this incident.

A string of reckless tweets from Webb attracted attention across social media, with many people calling out her behavior, saying that this was bound to happen.

Webb's tweets aged poorly with how this incident happened the same year she made those tweets bragging about speeding and driving drunk.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Webb had been pulled over on suspicion of drunk driving moments before, but officers let her go when they were called to assist a pedestrian on the freeway.

Officers were aiding a guy going on foot when Webb allegedly crashed into them at great speed, killing the two officials and a civilian, a report from 6-ABC said.

Her family was slammed for taking to social media to raise funds for her to help contribute towards bail and a Lawyer through Cash App after a GoFundMe page that was opened in her "honor" was shut down.

The person behind the fundraising said that at the age of 21, people are bound not to make the right decisions and that Jayana shouldn't be judged but supported.

While being heavily critiqued, the individual further urged people to keep the families of the deceased in prayers and as well as pray for Janaya because she is currently scared and sorry.