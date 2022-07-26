Mayor Adams wants New Yorkers to serve as advocates for people experiencing homelessness without getting paid

New York City Mayor Adams has announced his recent homelessness program that will see city residents offer their services in helping homeless people without any remuneration.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams during a media briefing. Tayfun Coskun: Anadolu Agency / Gallo Images

New York City has announced a new initiative called the Street Homeless Advocacy Project (S.H.A.P.) that will train its residents to serve as volunteer advocates for people experiencing homelessness, Mayor Eric Adams has said.

This program will rely on volunteers who will be trained and dispatched to three locations in an attempt to persuade homeless people to accept services provided by the city as well as private non-profits.

This is a volunteer initiative; as such, no stipend or any form of remuneration will be put in place, and no funding measures have been put in place.

Despite not paying enrollees, the program's training will include lengthy serious sessions on the legal foundations of the city's right to shelter laws, shelter system rules, and role-playing exercises designed to prepare for actual outreach.

A report from KCRW says the latest current figures, New York City has more homeless persons than the whole county of Los Angeles.

What is even worse is that rental and property blogs do highlight how expensive and unaffordable the rental market is in New York.

As such, this will continue to exacerbate the situation, and Mayor Adams has been asked by experts and critics where the homeless people will go if they have to dismantle their encampments.

Mayor Adams and longtime civil rights attorney Norman Siegel urged ordinary New Yorkers to help the city in its effort to get homeless people off the streets.

This new S.H.A.P pilot program is set to begin next month and will not receive any funding from the city, according to this announcement.