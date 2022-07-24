Republican voters are already divided over Trump and DeSantis

The mid-term elections are yet to happen, but Republican voters are already divided over Governor DeSantis or Donald Trump as their preferred candidate in 2024.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Former U.S. President President Donald Trump. Doug Mills / Getty Images

Republican voters are going through a huge turmoil over the harsh decision of not knowing if they are going to stick by former United States President Donald Trump or Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Continuing to support Donald Trump will be a show of loyalty, and some fans believe that this will be a slap into the face of Democrats that the White House can be claimed back.

However, there is massive growing support from G.O.P. voters that are rooting for Governor DeSantis and prefer him to be their pick for the White House contender.

All of this is happening before the Governor is not even elected for a second term of running Florida, seeing as elections are not even happening at least until November 2022.

Governor DeSantis has been picking up steam in G.O.P. politics for months and is widely considered to be a popular contender for the party's presidential nomination in 2024.

Challenging Trump at the Primaries should the 2024 elections be a fight-off between him and Trump, this will be the most intense and divided the G.O.P.s have ever been.

A Yahoo News report said every national poll that compares Trump to the rest of the potential field shows him with a large plurality of the vote; many put him over 50%.

The former U.S. President also has a small clientele of donors who can drop massive funds on his campaigns, and he still has an unshakable hold on the Average Republican primary voter.

Trump's influence over party officials is undiminished, and even without Twitter, his ability to command media attention is still unparalleled, and he would probably give DeSantis a tough time in the primary race.

Trump is yet to announce a re-run campaign despite many thinking he will, but he believes that most people would drop out of the race and he would emerge as the winner.

Governor DeSantis, at the moment, only plans on running for the Governor of Florida this year, and he is yet to announce plans for his interest in the 2024 elections.

