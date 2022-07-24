Republican voters are already divided over Trump and DeSantis

Victor

The mid-term elections are yet to happen, but Republican voters are already divided over Governor DeSantis or Donald Trump as their preferred candidate in 2024.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kueld_0gqbFag100
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Former U.S. President President Donald Trump.Doug Mills / Getty Images

Republican voters are going through a huge turmoil over the harsh decision of not knowing if they are going to stick by former United States President Donald Trump or Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Continuing to support Donald Trump will be a show of loyalty, and some fans believe that this will be a slap into the face of Democrats that the White House can be claimed back.

However, there is massive growing support from G.O.P. voters that are rooting for Governor DeSantis and prefer him to be their pick for the White House contender.

All of this is happening before the Governor is not even elected for a second term of running Florida, seeing as elections are not even happening at least until November 2022.

Governor DeSantis has been picking up steam in G.O.P. politics for months and is widely considered to be a popular contender for the party's presidential nomination in 2024.

Challenging Trump at the Primaries should the 2024 elections be a fight-off between him and Trump, this will be the most intense and divided the G.O.P.s have ever been.

A Yahoo News report said every national poll that compares Trump to the rest of the potential field shows him with a large plurality of the vote; many put him over 50%.

The former U.S. President also has a small clientele of donors who can drop massive funds on his campaigns, and he still has an unshakable hold on the Average Republican primary voter.

Trump's influence over party officials is undiminished, and even without Twitter, his ability to command media attention is still unparalleled, and he would probably give DeSantis a tough time in the primary race.

Trump is yet to announce a re-run campaign despite many thinking he will, but he believes that most people would drop out of the race and he would emerge as the winner.

Governor DeSantis, at the moment, only plans on running for the Governor of Florida this year, and he is yet to announce plans for his interest in the 2024 elections.

- What has Trump been doing to keep the momentum of his political profile? And who would you vote for if it came down to DeSantis and Trump? Leave a comment with your candidate of choice and explain why to other readers. If you think more people should read this article, share it on social media.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Ron DeSantis# Donald Trump# Republican# Elections# Primary Elections

Comments / 1

Published by

I write stories that matter

N/A
9853 followers

More from Victor

New York City, NY

Mayor Adams wants New Yorkers to serve as advocates for people experiencing homelessness without getting paid

New York City Mayor Adams has announced his recent homelessness program that will see city residents offer their services in helping homeless people without any remuneration. New York City Mayor Eric Adams during a media briefing.Tayfun Coskun: Anadolu Agency / Gallo Images.

Read full story
89 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Third-Degree murder charge for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' refiled by DA's office - report

Editor's Note:This story has been amended to reflect changes to this case and what the DA's office had to say pertaining to the judge's earlier decision. A third-degree murder charge for a Pennsylvania woman who bragged about being the "best-drunk driver" has been refiled by the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office after being dismissed by Municipal Court Judge Karen Simmons.

Read full story
169 comments
Texas State

Law stopping banks from ‘discrimination’ against gun companies could cost Texas over $300 million in borrowing costs

A law that is stopping banks across the country from "discrimination" against gun companies could potentially cost the state of Texas over $300 million per year in borrowing costs.

Read full story
6 comments
California State

Democrats slammed for not fixing homelessness in areas such as New York and California where they govern

Experts have continued to slam democratic leaders for not attending to the homeless issue in states like New York and California, where they govern, considering how the issue has gotten out of hand.

Read full story
99 comments

Dr. Fauci says pandemic fatigue from even the most cautious people is making it hard to contain the BA.5 subvariant

Editor's Note:The headline has been tweaked with a fresher angle and a new picture to replace the stock photo. More has also been added to the copy to avoid making the story too clickbaity.

Read full story
182 comments

Food banks see long queues just as inflation hits an all-time high

United States food banks have seen long lines making their way back amid the overwhelming financial strain that the lower-income earners are experiencing due to inflation. Food banks across the United States are experiencing a return of long queues of lower-income earning individuals hoping to receive some assistance to help feed their families.

Read full story
2 comments
Atlanta, GA

In Archives: CNN staff were confused why a consensual affair between divorced colleagues precipitated such dramatic move

The employees at CNN back in February were confused why a consensual relationship between Jeff Zucker and Allison Gollust, who were both divorced, caused such dramatic moves that rattled the newsroom the way it did.

Read full story
25 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Rogan's comments about 'shooting unhoused people' denounced by organizations aimed at helping the homeless

Podcaster host Joe Rogan is in trouble with several organizations, housing bodies and the internet for comments he made pertaining to homeless people on an episode of his show.

Read full story
10 comments
Texas State

Texas' Border Patrol under federal investigation for possible civil rights violations

Governor Abbott's border patrol proclamation is under federal investigation for possible violations of civil rights following the death of an eighth soldier to die while deployed at this operation.

Read full story
67 comments
Florida State

Florida taxpayers could pay maintenance costs for the dissolution of Disney's Reedy Creek Improvement District

Taxpayers in Florida could potentially pay for the burden of maintenance costs related to the dissolution of Disney's Reedy Creek Improvement District, a new report has found. The sign outside the Reedy Creek Improvement District administrative office building is seen at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista.SOPA Images / Gallo Images.

Read full story
153 comments
Texas State

An influx of migrants is overwhelming patrol agents at the Texas-Mexico border

There is a massive influx of foreign nationals overwhelming the patrol agents at the Texas and Mexico border, not only making queues longer but also impossible to control. Shipping containers line the area near the Rio Grande river on the Eagle Pass border in Texas.Sergio Flores / AFP.

Read full story
12 comments
Texas State

Republican Abbott received less funding in donations compared to his Democrat opponent O'Rourke for this election race

Greg Abbott, a Republican candidate and current Governor, received less funds from donations compared to his opponent Democrat Governor hopeful Beto O'Rourke. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has received less funds than Beto O'Rourke in donations for his campaign race, a report from the Texas Tribune has shown.

Read full story
345 comments

Republican columnist slammed for stigmatizing discussion on Monkeypox even after CDC, WHO & UNIAIDS warned against this

A Republican columnist has been slammed for stigmatizing the language and discussion on Monkeypox after the CDC, WHO, and UNIAIDS warned about the careful framing of this disease.

Read full story
41 comments
Florida State

Florida's election bill hit with massive lawsuits - And taxpayers will pay a lot of money to defend this bill

The election bill that has been set up by Florida has had three lawsuits filed in federal court, challenging this same law that GOPs have wanted for years. Within minutes of Governor Ron DeSantis signing Florida's Senate bill 90, multiple lawsuits were filed in federal court, a report from ClickOrlando has said.

Read full story
208 comments
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts residents will be able to vote using mail-in ballots following the new Bill by Governor Baker

Governor Baker has signed a new bill that will ensure that Massachusetts residents not only vote early for some but also makes the process easier for them through mail-in ballots acceptance.

Read full story
57 comments

Following the loss of more than 65% in value over the last year, Bitcoin is making a comeback

After shedding more than 65% in value in the last couple of months, Bitcoin is reportedly making a comeback, with analysts wondering if this will last. Cryptocurrency products stock photo.Worldspectrum / Pexels.

Read full story
1 comments
Massachusetts State

Former politician once said Baker is POTUS material - but the Massachusetts governor doesn't want the Oval Office

Former U.S. politician who served under President George W. Bush once said that the Massachusetts Governor was Oval Office material. However, Governor Baker is not keen on becoming Potus.

Read full story
24 comments
Florida State

DeSantis says going after Disney was a way to show corporates that Americans are sick of 'their activism'

During a briefing, Governor DeSantis said that going after Disney was a way to show corporations that Americans are, in fact, tired of their activism and the constant need to want to change political processes.

Read full story
428 comments
Florida State

Florida taxpayers to fund election fraud unit that GOPs demanded for years

The election fraud unit Governor DeSantis signed into law due to the massive demand from Republicans will be funded by Florida taxpayers. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Matt Johnson / Flickr.

Read full story
131 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy