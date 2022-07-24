Republican columnist slammed for stigmatizing discussion on Monkeypox even after CDC, WHO & UNIAIDS warned against this

Victor

A Republican columnist has been slammed for stigmatizing the language and discussion on Monkeypox after the CDC, WHO, and UNIAIDS warned about the careful framing of this disease.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06QonI_0gqb3yQu00
Monkeypox Illustration stock photo.Rafael Henrique / Getty Images

A GOP columnist Bethany S. Mandel, who has repeatedly been vocal about her stance regarding Covid-19 masks and other public health measures during the pandemic's peak, has made a scathing tweet pertaining to Monkeypox.

Mandel quote-tweeted a now-deleted clip by the main tweeter that people who queued up for the Monkeypox virus vaccine in Brooklyn, New York, saying that the virus is transmitted through intercourse with strangers.

Other Twitter users quickly pointed out that Mandel's tweet was both inaccurate and stigmatizing, as Monkeypox does not happen to be a sexually transmitted disease.

The Center for Diseases Control and Prevention (C.D.C.) website has this crucial information about the disease:

  • Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. This virus is part of the same family of viruses as the variola virus, the virus that causes smallpox. It is transmitted through direct contact with the lesions of an infected person, contaminated surfaces/linen/clothing, and droplets (sneeze, cough).

The CDC is closely tracking recently detected cases of Monkeypox in the country, and the National Monkeypox Vaccine Strategy was released by the White House last month.

When it comes to reducing the Stigma in Monkeypox discussions and online engagement across various communities, the CDC warned that people should avoid marginalizing groups who may be at increased risk.

UNAIDS, in a statement released by them, expressed their concern with the public reporting and the commentary that is surrounding Monkeypox.

Not only that but the language, including the imagery, reinforce homophobic and racist stereotypes and exacerbate stigma, particularly depictions of LGBTI and African people, the organization said.

UNAIDS organization added that the response to AIDS should forever remain a strong lesson to how stigma and blame directed at specific groups of people can quickly undermine outbreak response.

The CDC aims to provide a broader audience with information about the symptoms and behaviors that can lead to the spread of Monkeypox.

The World Health Organization announced in a report by TIME back in June that it will officially rename Monkeypox due to concerns about the stigma and racism associated with the virus.

