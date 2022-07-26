Dr. Fauci says pandemic fatigue from even the most cautious people is making it hard to contain the BA.5 subvariant

Victor
  • Editor's Note: The headline has been tweaked with a fresher angle and a new picture to replace the stock photo. More has also been added to the copy to avoid making the story too clickbaity.  

White House's Dr. Fauci says the coronavirus pandemic fatigue from even the most cautious people is proving to be one of the barriers preventing the containment of the most recent wave of infections driven by the BA.5 subvariant of Omicron.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23DKGq_0gqb1cKa00
Chief Medical Advisor to the President of United States Dr. Anthony Fauci.Tom Williams / Gallo Images

In an exclusive interview with Politico, White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci touched on the surge of Covid-19 and pointed out how difficult it is to get people to listen.

The White House physician explained how even the most cautious people are experiencing pandemic fatigue, which is proving to be one of the barriers to containing the most recent wave of Covid-19 infections.

This new form of Covid-19 yet — the BA.5 subvariant — is spreading around the United States this summer, the C.D.C. and World Health Organization (W.H.O.) have warned.

According to C.D.C. data, the BA.5 and its sibling subvariant BA.4 accounted for approximately 80% of cases of the novel coronavirus across the country in a report by CNET.

Many people, from general residents to celebrities, influencers, and political leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden himself, have tested positive for Covid-19.

It also does not help that American residents have blatantly ignored this summer spike in Covid-19 infections, according to a report from The New York Times, despite it crushing the summer spirit.

The pandemic fatigue reportedly led to many states across the country moving towards relaxed restrictions, they dropped mask wearing and even reduced contact tracing.

The director of public health in the state's most populous county, Los Angeles, said there is a potential that the county will reinstate the mask requirement in public places, in a New York Times report.

Dr. Fauci has repeatedly spoken out about the likelihood of re-infection for people that have already been infected with Covid-19.

A New York Times Explainer quoted many health specialists who said that most Americans are vaccinated, and vaccines are proven to provide excellent protection in most positive cases.

However, even with the information that the BA.5 subvariant does not cause severe diseases, Health officials still urged American citizens to take precautions against reinfection and severe illness.

- Do you think being vaccinated and fatigued from the pandemic has led to Americans not caring about Covid-19? Or people are just tired of living in fear? Leave your thoughts in the comments section. And if you think more people should read this, share it on social media.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Coronavirus# BA5 subvariant# Masks# Vaccine# Fauci

Comments / 200

Published by

I write stories that matter

N/A
9951 followers

More from Victor

New York City, NY

Mayor Adams wants New Yorkers to serve as advocates for people experiencing homelessness without getting paid

New York City Mayor Adams has announced his recent homelessness program that will see city residents offer their services in helping homeless people without any remuneration. New York City Mayor Eric Adams during a media briefing.Tayfun Coskun: Anadolu Agency / Gallo Images.

Read full story
88 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Third-Degree murder charge for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' refiled by DA's office - report

Editor's Note:This story has been amended to reflect changes to this case and what the DA's office had to say pertaining to the judge's earlier decision. A third-degree murder charge for a Pennsylvania woman who bragged about being the "best-drunk driver" has been refiled by the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office after being dismissed by Municipal Court Judge Karen Simmons.

Read full story
178 comments
Texas State

Law stopping banks from ‘discrimination’ against gun companies could cost Texas over $300 million in borrowing costs

A law that is stopping banks across the country from "discrimination" against gun companies could potentially cost the state of Texas over $300 million per year in borrowing costs.

Read full story
6 comments
California State

Democrats slammed for not fixing homelessness in areas such as New York and California where they govern

Experts have continued to slam democratic leaders for not attending to the homeless issue in states like New York and California, where they govern, considering how the issue has gotten out of hand.

Read full story
105 comments

Food banks see long queues just as inflation hits an all-time high

United States food banks have seen long lines making their way back amid the overwhelming financial strain that the lower-income earners are experiencing due to inflation. Food banks across the United States are experiencing a return of long queues of lower-income earning individuals hoping to receive some assistance to help feed their families.

Read full story
2 comments
Atlanta, GA

In Archives: CNN staff were confused why a consensual affair between divorced colleagues precipitated such dramatic move

The employees at CNN back in February were confused why a consensual relationship between Jeff Zucker and Allison Gollust, who were both divorced, caused such dramatic moves that rattled the newsroom the way it did.

Read full story
27 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Rogan's comments about 'shooting unhoused people' denounced by organizations aimed at helping the homeless

Podcaster host Joe Rogan is in trouble with several organizations, housing bodies and the internet for comments he made pertaining to homeless people on an episode of his show.

Read full story
17 comments
Texas State

Texas' Border Patrol under federal investigation for possible civil rights violations

Governor Abbott's border patrol proclamation is under federal investigation for possible violations of civil rights following the death of an eighth soldier to die while deployed at this operation.

Read full story
67 comments
Florida State

Florida taxpayers could pay maintenance costs for the dissolution of Disney's Reedy Creek Improvement District

Taxpayers in Florida could potentially pay for the burden of maintenance costs related to the dissolution of Disney's Reedy Creek Improvement District, a new report has found. The sign outside the Reedy Creek Improvement District administrative office building is seen at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista.SOPA Images / Gallo Images.

Read full story
156 comments
Texas State

An influx of migrants is overwhelming patrol agents at the Texas-Mexico border

There is a massive influx of foreign nationals overwhelming the patrol agents at the Texas and Mexico border, not only making queues longer but also impossible to control. Shipping containers line the area near the Rio Grande river on the Eagle Pass border in Texas.Sergio Flores / AFP.

Read full story
12 comments
Florida State

Republican voters are already divided over Trump and DeSantis

The mid-term elections are yet to happen, but Republican voters are already divided over Governor DeSantis or Donald Trump as their preferred candidate in 2024. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Former U.S. President President Donald Trump.Doug Mills / Getty Images.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Republican Abbott received less funding in donations compared to his Democrat opponent O'Rourke for this election race

Greg Abbott, a Republican candidate and current Governor, received less funds from donations compared to his opponent Democrat Governor hopeful Beto O'Rourke. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has received less funds than Beto O'Rourke in donations for his campaign race, a report from the Texas Tribune has shown.

Read full story
345 comments

Republican columnist slammed for stigmatizing discussion on Monkeypox even after CDC, WHO & UNIAIDS warned against this

A Republican columnist has been slammed for stigmatizing the language and discussion on Monkeypox after the CDC, WHO, and UNIAIDS warned about the careful framing of this disease.

Read full story
41 comments
Florida State

Florida's election bill hit with massive lawsuits - And taxpayers will pay a lot of money to defend this bill

The election bill that has been set up by Florida has had three lawsuits filed in federal court, challenging this same law that GOPs have wanted for years. Within minutes of Governor Ron DeSantis signing Florida's Senate bill 90, multiple lawsuits were filed in federal court, a report from ClickOrlando has said.

Read full story
208 comments
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts residents will be able to vote using mail-in ballots following the new Bill by Governor Baker

Governor Baker has signed a new bill that will ensure that Massachusetts residents not only vote early for some but also makes the process easier for them through mail-in ballots acceptance.

Read full story
57 comments

Following the loss of more than 65% in value over the last year, Bitcoin is making a comeback

After shedding more than 65% in value in the last couple of months, Bitcoin is reportedly making a comeback, with analysts wondering if this will last. Cryptocurrency products stock photo.Worldspectrum / Pexels.

Read full story
1 comments
Massachusetts State

Former politician once said Baker is POTUS material - but the Massachusetts governor doesn't want the Oval Office

Former U.S. politician who served under President George W. Bush once said that the Massachusetts Governor was Oval Office material. However, Governor Baker is not keen on becoming Potus.

Read full story
24 comments
Florida State

DeSantis says going after Disney was a way to show corporates that Americans are sick of 'their activism'

During a briefing, Governor DeSantis said that going after Disney was a way to show corporations that Americans are, in fact, tired of their activism and the constant need to want to change political processes.

Read full story
428 comments
Florida State

Florida taxpayers to fund election fraud unit that GOPs demanded for years

The election fraud unit Governor DeSantis signed into law due to the massive demand from Republicans will be funded by Florida taxpayers. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Matt Johnson / Flickr.

Read full story
131 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy