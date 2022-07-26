Dr. Fauci says pandemic fatigue from even the most cautious people is making it hard to contain the BA.5 subvariant

Editor's Note: The headline has been tweaked with a fresher angle and a new picture to replace the stock photo. More has also been added to the copy to avoid making the story too clickbaity.

White House's Dr. Fauci says the coronavirus pandemic fatigue from even the most cautious people is proving to be one of the barriers preventing the containment of the most recent wave of infections driven by the BA.5 subvariant of Omicron.

Chief Medical Advisor to the President of United States Dr. Anthony Fauci. Tom Williams / Gallo Images

In an exclusive interview with Politico, White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci touched on the surge of Covid-19 and pointed out how difficult it is to get people to listen.

The White House physician explained how even the most cautious people are experiencing pandemic fatigue, which is proving to be one of the barriers to containing the most recent wave of Covid-19 infections.

This new form of Covid-19 yet — the BA.5 subvariant — is spreading around the United States this summer, the C.D.C. and World Health Organization (W.H.O.) have warned.

According to C.D.C. data, the BA.5 and its sibling subvariant BA.4 accounted for approximately 80% of cases of the novel coronavirus across the country in a report by CNET.

Many people, from general residents to celebrities, influencers, and political leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden himself, have tested positive for Covid-19.

It also does not help that American residents have blatantly ignored this summer spike in Covid-19 infections, according to a report from The New York Times, despite it crushing the summer spirit.

The pandemic fatigue reportedly led to many states across the country moving towards relaxed restrictions, they dropped mask wearing and even reduced contact tracing.

The director of public health in the state's most populous county, Los Angeles, said there is a potential that the county will reinstate the mask requirement in public places, in a New York Times report.

Dr. Fauci has repeatedly spoken out about the likelihood of re-infection for people that have already been infected with Covid-19.

A New York Times Explainer quoted many health specialists who said that most Americans are vaccinated, and vaccines are proven to provide excellent protection in most positive cases.

However, even with the information that the BA.5 subvariant does not cause severe diseases, Health officials still urged American citizens to take precautions against reinfection and severe illness.

