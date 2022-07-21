Florida's election bill hit with massive lawsuits - And taxpayers will pay a lot of money to defend this bill

The election bill that has been set up by Florida has had three lawsuits filed in federal court, challenging this same law that GOPs have wanted for years.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Joe Raedle / AFP

Within minutes of Governor Ron DeSantis signing Florida's Senate bill 90, multiple lawsuits were filed in federal court, a report from ClickOrlando has said

To challenge Senate Bill 90 in legal briefs, the Advancement Project National Office, Demos, and LatinoJustice PRLDEF filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Florida.

These lawsuits contend that the law disproportionately affects minority communities by limiting where and when ballot drop boxes can be used, as well as who can assist in the return of vote-by-mail ballots.

Jade Ford, who happens to be an attorney with the Campaign Legal Center, a national voting watchdog and advocacy group, said that defending this law will cost Florida taxpayers a lot of money.

Following this, Florida decided to establish its own election fraud unit that GOPs have wanted for years since former United States President Donald Trump lost his re-election in November 2020.

The Republican voters have stressed how lightly this issue was taken, and they sought to fight and investigate the manner in which elections are conducted.

CNN has reported that Florida has since made history as the first state in the country to have a unit dedicated to probing all election-related crimes.

This new law also happens to be Florida's second major overhaul of election laws since the 2020 election, which got embroiled in some election controversy.

And it also does help that most Republican voters have been calling for excessive voting restrictions and the administration pertaining to the way elections are conducted to be reviewed, the New York Times reported on this earlier this year.