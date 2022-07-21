Massachusetts residents will be able to vote using mail-in ballots following the new Bill by Governor Baker

Governor Baker has signed a new bill that will ensure that Massachusetts residents not only vote early for some but also makes the process easier for them through mail-in ballots acceptance.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker in Southborough. Nancy Lane /AFP

Residents across Massachusetts will be able to vote using mail-in ballots following a new bill that was signed into law by Governor Charlie Baker, being upheld by the state's Supreme Judicial Court.

Accepting mail-in ballots has been a controversial topic that most Republican-Led states have been battling against and going through great lengths to make this process illegal.

They took this matter to Supreme Judicial Court to have it block election officials from implementing this, arguing that the new law, known as the VOTES Act, violated the State Constitution.

The bill also means that the state residents will be able to vote early for those who qualify and fall under the special voting system.

Republican Governor Baker signed this bill into law towards the end of June, after his bill was approved by the Democratic-controlled state legislature.

This new bill improves ballot access for voters with disabilities, overseas service members, and incarcerated people and modernizes the state's election administration process.

A large majority of these voting options that have been included in the bill were implemented at the height of the novel coronavirus pandemic and have since remained.

The state's voting-rights advocates hailed this decision as a massive win for voting rights across Massachusetts, adding that most voters will be able to rely on the provisions of this bill in the upcoming elections.

More than 4.7 million ballot applications are now being readied for distribution to voters by July 23, just in time for the September 6 primary.