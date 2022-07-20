Netflix's password sharing ban & a surge in prices causes the company to lose nearly 1 million subscribers

The biggest motion picture streaming service in the world, Netflix, lost nearly 1 million subscribers according to the company's announcement on Tuesday, but experts say this is due to the password sharing ban and the price increase.

Netflix stock photo. Cottonbro / Pexels

Netflix on Tuesday announced that it lost approximately 940,000 subscribers in the Second Quarter, mainly in the United States and Canada.

The same official report by the company added that the loss of 1.3 million subscribers came from those two big markets, but then they were uneven by an increase in a subscription that happened elsewhere.

This massive loss has been attributed to the password sharing ban and limit on devices that the company announced this year as being in development, according to allegations.

On top of attempting to crack password sharing and limit devoting devices, the company increased prices, leading to the public not being pleased with this decision.

In January, Netflix announced that the U.S. and Canada were set to experience price increases across all its plans, a report from BBC has shown.

This led to users flooding social media to express their disappointment and frustration with Netflix's latest price increase, seeing as this was the sixth time the company raised its prices in the U.S. since 2014.

Following this, the company's April announcement revealed that it lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter, missing its projections of adding 2.5 million customers.

The company is hoping for significant retention and growth in its third-quarter reporter following the release of Stranger Things which left the internet wanting more and was the most talked about the show for weeks after its release.

More projects are being released this quarter like Sandman, another season of fan-favourite show Cobra Kai, including a big-budget film with a star-studded cast by the Russo Brothers called The Gray Man.

After its long reign as the leader of streaming, it seems that Netflix is battling to stay on top of the game, and it doesn't help that the newer kids on the block, such as Disney+ and HBO Max, are growing.