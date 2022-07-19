Florida taxpayers to fund election fraud unit that GOPs demanded for years

The election fraud unit Governor DeSantis signed into law due to the massive demand from Republicans will be funded by Florida taxpayers.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Matt Johnson / Flickr

Taxpayers in Florida will be paying for the election fraud that GOPs have wanted for years since former United States President Donald Trump lost his re-election in November 2020.

The Republican voters have stressed how lightly this issue was taken, and they sought to fight and investigate the manner in which elections are conducted.

CNN has reported that Florida has since made history as the first state in the country to have a unit dedicated to probing all election-related crimes.

The Governor referred to this Senate bill 90 as Florida's "new election integrity bill," given the fact that it prohibits private money from the elections process.

During a briefing, Governor DeSantis said:

Me signing this bill here says, ‘Florida, your vote counts. I don't think there is any other place in the country where you should have more confidence that your vote counts than in the state of Florida".

This bill will also require voters to provide additional identification when changing their registration and prohibit the mass mailing of absentee ballots.

This new law also happens to be Florida's second major overhaul of election laws since the 2020 election, which got embroiled in some election controversy.

Governor DeSantis signed Senate Bill 90 into law on May 6 in a nationally televised ceremony exclusively broadcast on Fox News.

This is after the Governor's office refused to allow local media to attend the briefing, thus limiting the line of questionnaires that would have emerged.