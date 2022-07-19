Former politician once said Baker is POTUS material - but the Massachusetts governor doesn't want the Oval Office

Former U.S. politician who served under President George W. Bush once said that the Massachusetts Governor was Oval Office material. However, Governor Baker is not keen on becoming Potus.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker. Michael M. Santiago / AFP

The former United States Secretary of Transportation, Andrew Card, who served under former President Geroge W. Bush between 2001 and 2006, has had good things to say about Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker.

Card believed Governor Baker had the right stuff for a higher calling, alluding to the fact that he is Oval Office material.

In a Boston Herald coverage a few years ago, Card said:

He certainly, I think, would be qualified to be president. I shouldn’t be announcing what his political plans are because I’m not that close to him, but all I can tell you is I think he is demonstrating really effective leadership in a challenging time in Massachusetts.”

However, Governor Baker is not keen on becoming Potus, seeing as the Governor announced back in December that he would not be seeking a third term this year, making him end his reign on a high positive note.

When announcing the decision to not run for re-election seeking a third term, he said the reason was so that his administration would focus on larger issues like the state's Covid-19 recovery.

He has also repeatedly stated that he has no plans to run for federal office and has no interest in expending energy on campaign trails.

This Massachusetts Governor is currently the most popular Governor in the United States, and he happens to have a positive appeal among democratic members.

Governor Baker topped the list with a 74% approval rating - surpassing every other Republican leader, a survey from the Morning Consult has shown.

This makes him the only Republican governor to amass this much public following, and based on data, his support seems to grow with every moment that passes with him in office.

Columnists have wondered why a Republican Governor with such an appeal was not considered for a run for the Oval Office by the GOPs.

In his column published by The Week, Joel Mathis says that Baker is not considered for the Oval Office to run because he has never been comfortable in the MAGAfied version of the GOP.

