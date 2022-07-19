California’s summer is being complicated by the BA.5 Omicron subvariants

The summer season in California is being complicated by an uptick of novel coronavirus cases following a surge in the Covid-19 positive testing rate.

Covid-19 bacteria digital sample stock photo. Andy (andyroofs) / Flickr

The state of California is plagued by another variant of concern known as BA.5, a subvariants thought to have at least four times the growth advantage of the original Omicron from December.

The BA.5 subvariant has become the most common Covid-19 variant in California, and it is said to be making more waves this summer season now that people are far more relaxed.

Health officials in the United States are urging American citizens to take precautions against reinfection and severe illness, with Dr. Fauci touching on the likelihood of re-infection for people that have already been infected with Covid-19.

As a result of pandemic fatigue, many countries have relaxed restrictions and reduced coronavirus tracking, and this is according to World Health Organization Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

According to CDC data, at the end of the other week, BA.5 and sister subvariant BA.4 accounted for approximately 68% of new cases in the region, which was primarily composed of California.

The director of public health in the state's most populous county, Los Angeles, said there is a potential that the county will reinstate the mask requirement in public places, in a New York Times report.

However, this only applies if infections and tests across LA remain steady and do not continue to surge for at least 14 days -- the current 7-day test positivity rate has been averaging 16.7%.

The WHO Chief added that the new waves of the novel coronavirus had demonstrated once again that Covid-19 is nowhere near over.

He also urged governments to reinvest in vaccine testing and deployment, claiming that rising cases were straining medical systems already overburdened by the pandemic.