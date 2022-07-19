DeSantis says going after Disney was a way to show corporates that Americans are sick of 'their activism'

During a briefing, Governor DeSantis said that going after Disney was a way to show corporations that Americans are, in fact, tired of their activism and the constant need to want to change political processes.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Matt Johnson / Flickr

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took another jab at Disney during a briefing, and he decided to shed some light on how he went after the company in the first place.

The Governor spoke to parents about his battle as Governor to give parents more rights in their child's education at the Moms for Liberty National Summit.

During this briefing, Governor DeSantis said the move was a way to send a strong message that Americans were sick of companies and their activism.

Curriculum transparency for parents was a crucial topic in the Governor's speech, as he mentioned legislation aimed at preserving parents' rights to make decisions about the materials their children are exposed to in school.

Most of the praises from Governor DeSantis were him praising the "Stop WOKE Act," which forbids educators and workplace employers from teaching pupils about social issues while on duty.

In his own words, the Governor said:

They wanted somebody to stand up and say, 'No, we're not gonna let you distort our political process here in Florida. And then the media, they start badgering me about this bill, and they’re using these phrases, and they’re echoing the left."

All of this stems from a war that has been brewing for a while between the multinational conglomerate and the Governor continued to ensue due to the State Bill that the Governor's administration signed.

After depriving Disney of its special governing powers, Governor DeSantis said the state should take over the administration body that has overseen the entertainment company's Orlando-area theme parks for the past 50 years.

While lawmakers debated the bill, Governor DeSantis remained steadfast in his support for the legislation, which even led to Disney pausing political donations across the state.