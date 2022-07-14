Florida is now the first state in the United States to have its own unit focused on election fraud

In the United States, no state has ever had its own unit that is solemnly focused on attending to matters that are related to election fraud. That was until Governor DeSantis signed one into power in Florida.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Following former United States President Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 elections, Republican leaders and their supporters have been vocal about election fraud.

The GOPs have stressed how lightly this issue was taken, and they sought to fight and investigate the manner in which elections are conducted.

Now Florida has made history as the first state in the country to have a unit that is dedicated to probing all election-related crimes, CNN has also reported.

At the conference, as reported by CNN, when signing this new law, Governor DeSantis said:

I don't think there is any other place in the country where you should have more confidence that your vote counts than in the state of Florida".

The state's lawmakers have since sent legislation that would be tasked with enacting newer voting restrictions that Florida would see be implemented at this year's gubernatorial elections.

This new law also happens to be Florida's second major overhaul of election laws since the 2020 election, which got embroiled in some election controversy.

Donald Trump's supporters, to this day, still claim and maintain that the reason why this former United States president was defeated in 2020 was because of election fraud.

According to a timeline review fact-checking report from Aljazeera, a congressional committee emphasized that Trump's advisers told him the allegations of fraud were false.

However, that did not stop the former president from persisting with his claims that the 2020 election was rigged, and the whole commotion reportedly led to January 6 events.

Most Republican voters have been calling for excessive voting restrictions and the administration pertaining to the way elections are conducted to be reviewed, the New York Times reported on this earlier this year.

It is why now Florida has decided to set up its own unit that is tasked with attending to all illegal matters that are related to election crimes and "strengthen the integrity" of voting.

