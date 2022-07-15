Covid-19's earlier symptom 'Loss of smell' is making a comeback with the newly discovered variant

Victor

One of the earliest symptoms of Covid-19 is reappearing again in the newer variant that Health Professionals and the CDC have been tackling this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tRuCH_0gg8aRjv00
Covid-19 stock photo.Edward Jenner / Pexels

Health professionals in the United States are saying that more patients with the novel coronavirus are reporting a loss of smell, an NBC article has reportedly stated.

This symptom happens to be one of the earliest ways that patients used to pick that they could potentially be dealing with the earlier stages of Covid-19, back in 2020.

However, with mutation and other various Covid-19 variants, this symptom decided to fade away, and it was also overshadowed by even more severe ones.

Now health professionals in the country have said that an increasingly major number of people with the virus are allegedly reporting the symptom again.

The BA.5 subvariant has become the most common Covid-19 variant in the U.S., and it is said to be making more waves this summer season now that people are far more relaxed.

Health officials in the United States are urging American citizens to take precautions against reinfection and severe illness, with Dr. Fauci touching on the likelihood of re-infection for people that have already been infected with Covid-19.

As a result of pandemic fatigue, many countries have relaxed restrictions and reduced coronavirus tracking, and this is according to World Health Organization Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The WHO Chief added that the new waves of the novel coronavirus had demonstrated once again that Covid-19 is nowhere near over.

He also urged governments to reinvest in vaccine testing and deployment, claiming that rising cases were straining medical systems already overburdened by the pandemic.

- Most people are now fatigued from Covid-19, which, according to scientists, contributes to the surge of infections. What are your thoughts on these relaxed restrictions? Leave your thoughts in the comments section. And if you think more people should read this, share it on social media.

# coronavirus# BA5 subvariant# masks# vaccines# health

