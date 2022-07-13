Biden was asked by Democrat Governors to allow Veteran Affairs hospitals & military bases to be used for abortion access

President Biden was asked by Democrat Governors to allow military bases, Veterans Affairs hospitals and other federal facilities to be used for abortion access.

United States President Joe Biden. Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Democrats in Congress urged United States President Joe Biden to allow abortion clinics to operate on federal lands in states where access to the procedure is restricted.

This was a call after President Biden made a statement, saying that he shares the public's outrage pertaining to Roe V. Wade being overturned, as reported by The Guardian.

Liberal Governors also asked the President to allow Indian Health Service clinics, Veterans Affairs hospitals and military bases to be used as centers where abortion can be accessed.

As quoted by Virginia Mercury, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said:

We ask that you consider your ability to use federal facilities, including places where the federal government controls the jurisdiction in some of the states that are hostile to women’s rights and make sure that those services are available to other women.”

President Biden's hands regarding these calls by other democrats seem tight, however, he has recently signed an executive order that aims to protect access to abortion medical procedures and contraception.

The President also stated that the federal government would protect the right to cross state lines in order to obtain an abortion and that approved medications would continue to be available.

President Biden cannot legally reinstate the constitutional right to abortion, and democrats lack the 60 votes in the Senate necessary to Codify Roe V. Wade.

A White House factsheet has shown that the Biden Administration will direct the Department of Health and Human Services to protect and expand access to abortion care, including federally approved abortion medication abortion.

According to an explainer by the Wall Street Journal, the judgment by the Supreme Court meant that many people will now have to travel outside their home states to obtain an abortion in cases where their States are "pro-life".